Padma Gurmet, Director, National Institute of Sowa-Rigpa, has received the UT Ladakh State Award 2025 for his work in preserving and promoting the Sowa-Rigpa system of medicine. LG Vinai Kumar Saxena conferred the award in Leh.

Padma Gurmet, Director, National Institute of Sowa-Rigpa, Leh, has been conferred the UT Ladakh State Award for the year 2025 in recognition of his contribution to the preservation, promotion and development of the Sowa-Rigpa system of medicine in Ladakh.

According to an official release from Ministry of AYUSH, the award was conferred by the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Vinai Kumar Saxena, during the UT State Awards ceremony, where 36 distinguished individuals were honoured for the years 2022-2025 for their exceptional contributions and exemplary service in various fields.

LG on Recognising Excellence

Addressing the ceremony, the Lieutenant Governor highlighted that the awards are intended to recognise individuals whose dedication, excellence and service have made a meaningful impact on society. He also emphasised the importance of inspiring the younger generation to pursue excellence and contribute positively to the welfare and development of the Union Territory.

A Proud Moment for Sowa-Rigpa Institute

Padma Gurmet's recognition is a matter of great pride for the National Institute of Sowa-Rigpa and represents an important acknowledgement of his sustained efforts towards the preservation, promotion and advancement of Sowa-Rigpa, one of Ladakh's rich traditional systems of knowledge and healthcare.

The faculty, staff and students of the National Institute of Sowa-Rigpa, Leh, extended their heartfelt congratulations to Padma Gurmet on this prestigious honour and wished him continued success in his dedicated service towards the growth and development of Sowa-Rigpa, a release added. (ANI)