SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked with a dagger at a gurudwara in Nanded, Maharashtra. He suffered a minor forearm injury, and a police officer was also hurt. The alleged attacker, a sewadar, has been arrested by the police.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked with a dagger inside a gurudwara premises in Maharashtra's Nanded on Thursday, prompting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and leaders across political parties to condemn the assault and raise concerns over security arrangements despite the SAD chief having Z-plus security cover.

Badal suffered a wound of around four to five centimetres on his right forearm in the attack at Gurdwara Mata Sahib Devaji in Mugat village of Nanded district. A Special Protection Unit police officer, Santosh Kele, accompanying him, was also injured while attempting to protect him. Both Badal and the police officer are stable and out of danger, Nanded District Collector Rahul Kadele said. "He sustained a minor injury, as did a PSI from the Special Protection Unit. Both are currently in stable condition and out of danger," Kadele said. "Both were hit on the arm. I believe Badal has a wound of about four to five centimetres on his right forearm, and doctors are currently treating him," he added.

Details of the Attack

According to Nanded Police, the incident took place at around 1:50 pm after Badal had completed darshan at the gurdwara. While he was coming down the steps, a Sikh sewadar allegedly attacked him with a dagger, injuring his hand. Both Badal and Kele were admitted to Yashosai Hospital in Nanded, where they are undergoing treatment. The alleged attacker was taken into police custody and further legal action is underway, police said.

Police Response and Investigation

Nanded Superintendent of Police Nilabh Rohan said the accused was immediately taken into custody and is being interrogated. "Near the stairs, a 'sevadar' (volunteer/attendant) suddenly approached and attempted to attack with his 'kirpan'... Immediately following the incident, we took the attacker into custody, and interrogation is currently underway," Rohan said.

He identified the accused as Jaspal Singh and said he was approximately 60-62 years old and had been working as a sevadar at the gurdwara for around two years.

Rohan rejected suggestions that there had been a security lapse. "It wasn't a lapse. There was full Z-plus security cover for the dignitary, which is precisely why our Inspector and other officers were present. That is how we were able to stop him immediately and take him into custody," he said.

The SP said the accused had initially stated that he was angry over the drug issue in Punjab, but stressed that the exact motive had not yet been established. "Initially, he himself stated that he was angry about the drug issue in Punjab... No connection to any gang has been established... The exact reason is not yet clear. We are currently interrogating him," Rohan said. He added that the Nanded Police and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) were jointly investigating the matter.

Widespread Condemnation from Political Leaders

The attack prompted immediate intervention from the Maharashtra government. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sought information from the Nanded Superintendent of Police and ordered an inquiry into the incident and the motive behind the attack. Fadnavis also spoke to Badal over the phone to enquire about his health. Badal is learnt to have told the Chief Minister that he was stable.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Badal's wife, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, over the phone and enquired about the SAD chief's health following the attack, sources said.

Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam said the authorities were investigating why the attack occurred. "We have started an inquiry into the motive behind the attack and why it happened. The person who carried out the attack has been taken into custody, and the investigation is currently underway," Kadam said.

Condemnation Across Party Lines

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Badal directly and condemned the assault, calling violence over ideological differences unacceptable in a democracy. "The news of the attack on Punjab's former Deputy Chief Minister Shri Sukhbir Singh Badal is extremely disturbing. In a democracy, any kind of violence due to ideological differences is reprehensible from every perspective. I have spoken to him on the phone to inquire about his health. I pray to God for his speedy recovery," Singh said in a post on X.

The incident drew condemnation from leaders across party lines. Congress MP Manish Tewari said he personally attempted to contact Badal to enquire about his well-being but could not reach him. "I personally tried calling Sukhbir Badal to inquire about his well-being, but I could not get through to him. There is no place for violence in a democracy, and those who commit such crimes must be given the strictest possible punishment," Tewari said.

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla also condemned the attack and said political differences could not justify violence. "I believe there is no place for violence in politics. I condemn this incident; there should be no violent attacks on any politician," Shukla said.

BJP MP Tarun Chugh strongly condemned the incident and called for an impartial inquiry. "I condemn the attack on Sukhbir Badal in the strongest terms. This is an unfortunate and worrying incident... Political differences exist in a democracy, but violence is not the solution to such differences. Dialogue is the constitutional way in a democracy. I demand an impartial inquiry into this incident," Chugh said.

BJP leader Surinderjeet Singh Ahluwalia raised questions over the identity and background of the alleged attacker. "Preliminary information suggests the attacker was not a local resident. He had been coming there to perform seva (voluntary service) at the Gurudwara for the past two years. So, what brought him here from Punjab, and what was the reason for the attack?" Ahluwalia asked. He added, "Such incidents should not occur within temple premises."

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah also condemned the attack and expressed concern over Badal's security. "This is a very regrettable incident. He has been attacked several times. I believe there is a lapse in security... The Government of India should pay attention to this. They should ensure that such an incident does not happen again. We condemn this attack... We hope he recovers soon and resumes working for the country," Abdullah said.

Former Secretary of the Gurdwara Sachkhand Board, Sardar Ravinder Singh Bungai, described the attack as particularly shameful because it occurred at a religious site. "A Nihang Singh suddenly attacked him before anyone could comprehend what was happening. He launched a surprise attack, causing injuries to his hands and arms. It is truly shameful that such an incident occurred after they had come to seek the Guru's blessings. The fact that this happened despite them having Z-plus security makes it all the more condemnable," Bungai said.

SAD Alleges Conspiracy and Security Failure

SAD leaders strongly criticised the attack and called for a detailed investigation. SAD national vice-president Sanjeev Talwar described the assault as an attack on Punjab's unity and integrity and questioned how an incident involving a leader with Z-plus security could occur. "Through media, we came to know that when Sukhbir Singh Badal was going to pay obeisance, he was attacked...After getting in touch with the people who were accompanying Sukhbir Singh Badal, we came to know that he was attacked when he was going to pay obeisance and he sustained injuries in his hand. We also came to know of a possible injury sustained by his bodyguard as well," Talwar said.

"Sukhbir Singh Badal is a promoter of Hindu-Sikh unity; he speaks of Punjab and Punjabiyat...This is not a direct attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal but an attack on the unity and integrity of Punjab," he added.

Talwar further said, "Such an attack on someone who has Z+ security and is a former Deputy CM will certainly be considered a security lapse."

SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema called the attack the second life-threatening assault on Badal within a short period and alleged an intelligence and security failure. "It is particularly distressing that this is the second life-threatening attack on him within a short span of time. This represents a massive intelligence and security failure," Cheema said.

Cheema also alleged that the previous attack on Badal in Amritsar had not been properly investigated. "It was a massive security lapse and an intelligence failure. The first attack was extremely serious. Shots were fired directly. Had the government not scuttled that investigation and allowed for a thorough probe, this second attack would not have occurred today," he said.

He demanded a central probe monitored by the judiciary. "There should be a CBI inquiry monitored by the court, and it must be time-bound," Cheema said.

Cheema also raised allegations about political reactions following the incident and warned against attempts to disturb Punjab's communal harmony. "You likely saw the tweet by the Aam Aadmi Party Chief Minister's media advisor in Punjab and the narrative they were attempting to set. When an advisor to the state's Chief Minister tries to shape such a narrative following a serious incident, one has to wonder... Do they want to incite bloodshed or political assassinations?" he said.

Cheema further alleged that posts by political leaders appeared coordinated and questioned whether such narratives could push Punjab towards violence. "Do they want to disrupt the state's peace, harmony, and spirit of communal unity, or instigate political murders to win elections? We saw 26 of our candidates martyred in 1991. Now, there is an attempt to push Punjab back into that same fire... This is a deep-rooted conspiracy," he alleged.

SAD leader Gulzar Singh Ranike also described the incident as deliberate. "It appears to be a deliberate act, a calculated conspiracy. I urge the Central Government to order a serious CBI inquiry, and I also call upon the State Government to utilise its own agencies to investigate the matter," Ranike said.

SAD leader Jathedar Jarnail Singh Dogranwala questioned how an attack could occur inside a gurdwara. "I condemn this in the strongest possible terms. I urge the government to consider that if we cannot ensure security even within Gurdwaras, where has the government's intelligence failed?" he said.

Other Political and Organisational Responses

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee also condemned the attack. DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka said there was no place for violence inside a Gurughar. "I condemn this attack in the strongest terms... Regardless of political differences one might have with others, no one tolerates such acts inside a Gurughar, and I believe the entire Sikh community condemns this incident," Kalka said.

He said political grievances should be addressed democratically. "If you have differences or grievances with politicians, you should express that anger through the ballot, and the time for the ballot is approaching," he said.

Kalka also urged Nihang groups to identify the faction to which the accused allegedly belonged. "The Nihang Singhs must take responsibility for this and verify which faction the attacker belonged to; the head of that faction should be summoned to explain the procedures they follow for inducting members," he said.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also condemned the attack and urged people to resolve differences through dialogue. "Such incidents are condemnable. I understand that the person who carried out the attack has likely been arrested. However, such incidents should not occur. If there is an issue, it should be voiced or discussed, so that a resolution can be found," Saini said.

"When someone visits a place out of reverence, such an incident casts a shadow of doubt on that very spirit of devotion. After all, these are the abodes of the Gurus, and the Gurus established them for the entire community," he added.

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon said the party condemned the assault and backed a thorough probe. "We strongly condemn the attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal. No one has the right to attack anyone. The incident occurred after he offered prayers at a gurdwara. The investigation is underway, and the Chief Minister has ordered a thorough probe. It will be investigated seriously, and whoever is responsible will not be spared," Dhillon said.

The Aam Aadmi Party also condemned the attack but referred to resentment over incidents during the previous SAD-led government. "The Aam Aadmi Party strongly condemns the attack on Sukhbir Badal, but it is certainly worth considering here that during the Akali Dal Badal-led government, the desecrations that took place, the mistreatment of the congregation, and the injustices against them still evoke deep resentment in the hearts of the faithful to this day, and the Akali Dal Badal needs to reflect on this reign of terror," the party said in a post on X.

Context of Previous Attack in 2024

The latest incident is the second major attack on Badal in recent years. In December 2024, he was targeted in an attempted shooting at the Golden Temple in Amritsar while performing seva. The attacker, identified as Narain Singh Chaura, attempted to fire at Badal but was overpowered before causing serious harm.

The 2024 attack took place after the Akal Takht declared Badal a tankhaiya, or guilty of religious misconduct, over decisions and actions taken during the SAD-led Punjab government between 2007 and 2017. As part of the religious punishment, Badal performed seva at the Golden Temple and other Sikh shrines.

Following that attack, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia had criticised the Punjab Police and questioned the security arrangements around Badal. (ANI)