Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami criticised Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on PM Modi's diplomatic approach. Dhami called Gandhi's language 'unacceptable' and a 'stain on the dignity of Indian politics', saying voters have repeatedly rejected Congress.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday criticised Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his language was deteriorating "from bad to worse" and was not acceptable in a civilised political culture.

In a post on X, Dhami reacted to a video of Gandhi speaking at the Rachnatmak Congress National Convention, where the Congress leader said the government's responsibility was to protect the country's interests rather than engage in "mere friendships" and public displays of warmth with foreign leaders.

'Stain on the Dignity of Indian Politics'

Taking exception to the remarks, Dhami said using such language against the Prime Minister was against the dignity of Indian politics. "Rahul Gandhi's language is deteriorating from bad to worse day by day. The use of such language against the country's Prime Minister cannot be acceptable in any civilised political culture," Dhami said.

He described the remarks as a "stain on the dignity of Indian politics" and said such language was not representative of India. "This is not the language of India, but rather a stain on the dignity of Indian politics," he said.

Dhami further said people were closely observing the words, values and mindset of political leaders and claimed that the Congress had been repeatedly rejected by voters. "The public is watching their words, their values, and their mindset as well. That is why the country has continuously rejected them and will continue to reject them in the future," the Chief Minister said.

What Rahul Gandhi Said

Gandhi, while criticising the Modi government's diplomatic approach, had argued that international engagements should focus on protecting India's national interests rather than relying on personal equations. "You aren't just visiting a friend's house. In this role, the Prime Minister of India doesn't engage in mere friendship. They have no interest in friendship; their job is to protect the country," Gandhi said. (ANI)