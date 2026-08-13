The BJP has slammed Karnataka's Congress government over a reported plan by the Greater Bengaluru Authority to charge residents up to Rs 25,000 annually to park cars in front of their homes, labelling it an 'anti-people parking loot policy'.

The BJP has strongly criticised the Congress government in Karnataka over reports that the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) is planning to charge residents a fee for parking vehicles in front of their own houses.

'Tughlaq-style' Policy Allegations

In a statement, the party alleged that under the proposed "GBA Parking Rules 2026", Bengaluru residents may have to pay an annual fee ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 to park cars on the road in front of their homes. The BJP claimed the plan is being pushed by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Minister Krishna Byre Gowda. Calling it a "Tughlaq-style" policy and "parking loot", the BJP and opposition leader R Ashoka questioned the need for such a levy.

BJP Questions Government's 'Moral Right'

"Is the government now eyeing parking space in front of houses after allegedly making crores in the name of clearing garbage from vacant sites?" the party asked. It further asked whether citizens who pay lakhs in taxes to build homes should now also pay a "loot fee" for the space in front of their houses.

The BJP also raised concerns over the condition of Bengaluru roads, saying the government lacks the "moral right" to collect a parking tax when potholes and waterlogging remain unaddressed. The party demanded that the government first improve public transport by speeding up pending metro work and increasing BMTC bus services before imposing new charges on vehicle owners.

Demand for Withdrawal and Election Warning

The BJP urged the Congress government to withdraw the "anti-people parking loot policy" immediately. It warned that failure to do so would lead to voters teaching the Congress a lesson in the upcoming GBA elections.

The GBA and the state government have not yet issued an official clarification on the proposed parking fee. (ANI)