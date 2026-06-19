TMC leaders, led by Abhishek Banerjee, met Speaker Om Birla to challenge 20 rebel MPs. They filed disqualification petitions, calling the rebels' claimed merger with an unknown party unconstitutional and a threat to democracy.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary, accompanied by party colleagues, met with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Delhi on Friday to formally challenge the legitimacy of a breakaway faction of 20 TMC MPs. The delegation, which included senior TMC leaders Kalyan Banerjee, Derek O'Brien, Mahua Moitra and Sougata Roy, sought to invalidate the rebels' claims of a merger with a previously unheard-of entity, the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI). Banerjee noted that the party has filed 20 disqualification petitions against the rebels. He stated that the party is now awaiting the Speaker's deliberation, hoping that the constitutional process will be upheld. While speaking to the media, he said, "Whether we go to the Court or explore any legal remedies is a hypothetical question. But we have left it to the judgment and wisdom of the Speaker. He has said that he will hear the other side too and then call us again...I hope the Lok Sabha Speaker will work as per the Constitution and not strangulate the Constitution."

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'Level-playing field being dismantled': Abhishek Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee levelled serious allegations against the political establishment, asserting that the country's democratic "level-playing field" is being systematically dismantled through the breaking of political parties. Drawing parallels between the situation in West Bengal and the recent fractures within the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, he suggested that regional parties are being targeted for political gain. Banerjee noted he has been served five summons and has appeared before both the CID and the ED, in addition to his residence being raided twice. He alleged that Mamata Banerjee was also targeted by raids, and that her security detail was subsequently changed, and claimed that the security cover for his party members had been unilaterally withdrawn. "We absolutely do not have a level playing field. I am saying this because parties are being broken - not just in Bengal but also in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena was broken into two and the second half is being further broken for their own benefit. They want to change the Constitution at any cost...I have been served 5 summons, I appeared before CID, ED and my house was raided twice. Mamata ji was raided, her security was changed. Security of all of us was withdrawn...But we have presented our case before the Speaker and we have requested action at the earliest," said Abhishek Banerjee.

TMC files 20 disqualification petitions

Abhishek Banerjee escalated his legal battle against the party's rebel faction, announcing that he has submitted 20 distinct disqualification petitions to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Banerjee detailed the sequence of events that prompted the party's swift action, highlighting the confusing nature of the rebels' claims. Approximately three to four days ago, 20 TMC MPs met with the Speaker to demand recognition as a "separate group". Within a few hours of that initial claim, a subset of those same members asserted they had merged with an obscure entity called the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), a group Banerjee stated was previously unheard of. "20 MPs of TMC met the Speaker 3-4 days ago and claimed to form their separate group. As per the media, they have claimed to be treated as a separate group. Then 2-4 of them claimed a few hours later to have merged with NCPI, which none of us heard of...I, as Leader of Lok Sabha of TMC, have submitted 20 different diaqualification petitions...The 10th Schedule is against them, against these people who claim to have formed a separate group. If they have even a little integrity, they should resign from their post," he said.

Banerjee accused the defectors of prioritising their own self-preservation over their democratic mandate, alleging that they have "sold their conscience, respect and integrity."

Rebels accused of acting under duress, for personal gain

Banerjee did not shy away from making serious allegations regarding the motivations behind the defection, claiming that the rebels are acting under duress or for financial gain. He claimed that these MPs are attempting to protect themselves from scrutiny by agencies such as the ED and CBI. He noted that several of the rebel MPs have been granted central security cover. "These 20 (rebel MPs) cheated people and disobeyed and disrespected the Constitution. They have sold their conscience, respect and integrity. People of Bengal will never forgive them. Several of them (rebel MPs) have been provided with central security...There is no person in the constituency who is standing with them. They want to protect themselves from ED, CBI. Some of them are getting money and some others are being threatened. I have concrete proof of the same. If any MP finds my words offensive, they should file a case against me; I will prove it before the court of law, whatever I have," he said.

Legal challenge rests on 10th Schedule

When questioned about the legitimacy of the faction claiming to be the "real" TMC, Banerjee firmly rejected the rebels' position, pointing to the stringent legal requirements for political mergers. Banerjee emphasised that any claims made by the rebel MPs do not align with constitutional mandates regarding party restructuring. "They (rebel MPs) can say anything. This (constitution) will not be wrong. It is written here that the merger will happen only when two third parties merge. Where did the merger happen? Twenty MPs left, right? Twenty MPs left. Why they left, only they can tell," he said.

MP Kalyan Banerjee further clarified the party's stance, noting, "This is not about numbers. It is about a political party. Only when the political party merges does the merging take place."

The core of the TMC's argument rests on the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. Banerjee asserted that the rebels' actions are fundamentally incompatible with the constitutional safeguards governing political representation. "The 10th Schedule is against them, against these people who claim to have formed a separate group," Banerjee stated, arguing that their claims are legally untenable. By filing these petitions, the TMC leadership is attempting to enforce party discipline and prevent what they characterise as an illegal fracturing of the legislative party. (ANI)