Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel lauded 'Shala Praveshotsav' for transforming tribal education. Participating in the event in Dahod, he highlighted modern school facilities, efforts to reduce dropouts, and new schemes promoting higher education.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday stated that the 'Shala Praveshotsav' launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove illiteracy from tribal areas has grown into a strong pillar of development in the education sector.

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He further said that the long-standing need for education in tribal areas has been met, and children who enrolled in schools through earlier Shala Praveshotsav campaigns are today doctors, engineers, pilots and professionals in various fields, bringing pride to society.

On the second day of the 24th Shala Praveshotsav, the Chief Minister participated in schools of Dahod district. He enrolled more than 300 children in schools located in the villages of Moti Kharaj, Rahdungari and Gangarda villages, according to a release from Gujarat Chief Minister's office.

State Govt's Commitment to Quality Education

CM Patel said that the state government has ensured a bright future for students through modern facilities and quality education. Schools have been equipped with smart classrooms, computer laboratories, internet connectivity and modern science laboratories. Owing to these facilities, students from rural and remote areas are also connecting with modern education and progressing in a competitive world.

He stated that as a result of various campaigns and schemes launched by the state government with a commitment to bringing qualitative transformation in the education sector, many students have today achieved new heights of success.

Reconnecting Dropouts and Engaging Parents

Providing details about special efforts being undertaken to reconnect children who had dropped out of education, the Chief Minister stated that officials and personnel of the Education Department are visiting such children at their homes, understanding their challenges and making efforts to bring them back to school. He also urged parents to become active partners in shaping their children's future and to regularly visit schools and discuss their children's progress with teachers.

Empowering Girls Through Education

Highlighting that girls can excel in every field when provided with proper guidance and opportunities, the Chief Minister said that three girls from Kharaj village have reached the national level in rugby, bringing pride to the entire village and Gujarat.

Promoting Higher Education and Science Stream

Providing information about important schemes implemented by the government to further promote higher education, including Science education, the Chief Minister stated that the income limit for scholarship schemes has been increased from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 6 lakh so that more tribal students can benefit.

In addition, under the Namo Lakshmi Yojana, girls studying in Classes 9 to 12 receive assistance of up to Rs 50,000. Under the Namo Saraswati Yojana, students studying in the Science stream in Classes 11 and 12 receive assistance of up to Rs 50,000. He further stated that girls completing Classes 11 and 12 in the Science stream can receive cumulative assistance of up to Rs 75,000 through various schemes.

He said that while Science education facilities were limited in the past, higher education institutions such as engineering and medical colleges are now available at the district level, enabling students from tribal areas to realise their dreams of becoming doctors and engineers.

Responsible Technology Use for Students

Speaking to children about the need to make proper use of technology in the modern era, the Chief Minister said that students should use mobile phones and television responsibly and devote time to studies, reading and educational activities. Parents should also positively monitor their children's use of technology and provide them with proper guidance.

Call for Environmental Conservation

The Chief Minister called for public participation in environmental protection and water conservation through initiatives such as rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge under the 'Catch the Rain' campaign, as well as tree plantation drives like 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' to increase green cover and safeguard the environment.

MP Applauds Government's Tribal Upliftment Efforts

On this occasion, Member of Parliament Jasvantsinh Bhabhor appreciated the efforts of the State Government for the upliftment of the tribal community and stated that due to this campaign, launched under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, the standard of education has improved across the entire tribal belt from Umargam to Ambaji, and the dropout ratio has significantly declined, the release said.

The earlier indifference towards girls' education has disappeared, and today tribal youth are bringing pride to society by becoming doctors, engineers and lawyers. He further stated that under the leadership of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister, quality education has reached even remote areas such as Dahod. He proudly added that the modern English-medium school built at Singvad at a cost of Rs 23 crore will provide world-class education to children of the region.

Irrigation Projects to Combat Migration

He added that the Chief Minister has given new momentum to the development of tribal areas through the Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana-2. The Government is firmly committed to preventing migration for labour that occurred in the past. Accordingly, in-principle approval has been granted for an investment of more than Rs 5,000 crore to bring Narmada waters to the regions of Bariya, Dhanpur, Garbada, Dahod and Jhalod, which will usher in an irrigation revolution in the area. He stated that this transformation in irrigation and education will prevent migration of tribal families and help the new generation become self-reliant.

Direct Engagement with School Community

The Chief Minister also interacted directly with members of the School Management Committee present at the school. During this interaction, he gathered valuable feedback and expectations from parents. He held important consultations with them regarding shaping a bright educational future for children and expanding the reach of quality education, while also providing necessary guidance.

Carrying forward the message of environmental conservation, the Chief Minister planted a tree in the school premises under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, the release said. (ANI)