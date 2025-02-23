Maharashtra SHOCKER! Man, angered over ex-girlfriend’s new relationship, kidnaps, gang-rapes her with friends

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend, aided by his five associates, and gang-raped by four of them in Maharashtra.

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend, aided by his five associates, and gang-raped by four of them in Maharashtra. The Shanti Nagar police in Bhiwandi have registered a case against the six accused and one has been arrested so far.

The survivor and the prime accused, her former lover, hail from the same village. The two were in a relationship for several years before parting ways four months ago. The breakup, followed by the woman moving on with another man, drove accused to take revenge.

According to police reports, on Thursday night, the accused took the woman’s brother hostage, compelling him to call his sister under false pretenses.

When the woman checked her phone around 1:15 AM on Friday, she discovered 15 missed calls from her brother. Upon calling back, she was urgently asked to meet him at a designated spot as he claimed to be unwell.

Subsequently, she arrived at the location in an auto-rickshaw, only to find her ex-boyfriend and his gang waiting and her brother held captive.

The accused brutally assaulted the woman’s brother and even attacked the rickshaw driver before forcefully abducting her. She was taken to a secluded area behind a school, where four of the six men took turns to rape her. The accused then dragged her to a second location—a pickup van—where they continued the assault.

The police confirmed that the accused, all aged between 20 and 25, had planned the crime as an act of revenge.

