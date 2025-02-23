Maharashtra SHOCKER! Man, angered over ex-girlfriend’s new relationship, kidnaps, gang-rapes her with friends

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend, aided by his five associates, and gang-raped by four of them in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra SHOCKER! Man, angered over ex-girlfriend's new relationship, kidnaps, gang-rapes her with friends shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Feb 23, 2025, 1:41 PM IST

 

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend, aided by his five associates, and gang-raped by four of them in Maharashtra. The Shanti Nagar police in Bhiwandi have registered a case against the six accused and one has been arrested so far.

The survivor and the prime accused, her former lover, hail from the same village. The two were in a relationship for several years before parting ways four months ago. The breakup, followed by the woman moving on with another man, drove accused to take revenge.

According to police reports, on Thursday night, the accused took the woman’s brother hostage, compelling him to call his sister under false pretenses.

When the woman checked her phone around 1:15 AM on Friday, she discovered 15 missed calls from her brother. Upon calling back, she was urgently asked to meet him at a designated spot as he claimed to be unwell. 

Also read: PM Modi to handover his X, Instagram accounts to inspiring women on International Women's Day 

Subsequently, she arrived at the location in an auto-rickshaw, only to find her ex-boyfriend and his gang waiting and her brother held captive.

The accused brutally assaulted the woman’s brother and even attacked the rickshaw driver before forcefully abducting her. She was taken to a secluded area behind a school, where four of the six men took turns to rape her. The accused then dragged her to a second location—a pickup van—where they continued the assault.

The police confirmed that the accused, all aged between 20 and 25, had planned the crime as an act of revenge.

Also read: Viral IIT Baba's SHOCKING prediction for Ind vs Pak Champions Trophy: 'Is baar nahi jeetegi' (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: In historic move, Atishi to lead AAP in Delhi Assembly, city gets first woman Leader of Opposition shk

In historic move, Atishi to lead AAP in Delhi Assembly, city gets first woman Leader of Opposition (WATCH)

Mann Ki Baat: 'Be happy, stress-free', PM Modi's words of encouragement for Board Exam students AJR

Mann Ki Baat: 'Be happy, stress-free', PM Modi's words of encouragement for Board Exam students

'Power of Desi Alcohol': Man jumps from 3rd floor, survives electrocution; Throws bricks at police (WATCH) vkp

'Power of Desi Alcohol': Man jumps from 3rd floor, survives electrocution; Throws bricks at police (WATCH)

PM Modi to handover his X, Instagram accounts to inspiring women on International Women's Day shk

PM Modi to handover his X, Instagram accounts to inspiring women on International Women's Day

Karnataka: Wildfire destroys 35 acres of forest near Chamundi Hills, triggers security boost vkp

Karnataka: Wildfire destroys 35 acres of forest near Chamundi Hills, triggers security boost

Recent Stories

CONCACAF punishes referee for asking autograph from Messi after match, sparks debate on humanity in football dmn

CONCACAF punishes referee for asking autograph from Messi after match, sparks debate on humanity in football

Boney Kapoor visits Mahakumbh Mela, amazed by the grandeur, calls it an 'unbelievable sight' NTI

Boney Kapoor visits Mahakumbh Mela, amazed by the grandeur, calls it an 'unbelievable sight'

IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy 2025: Jasprit Bumrah arrives in Dubai ahead of high-volatile clash HRD

IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy 2025: Jasprit Bumrah arrives in Dubai ahead of high-volatile clash

Champions Trophy: Pakistan win toss and opt to bat first against arch-rivals India dmn

Champions Trophy: Pakistan win toss and opt to bat first against arch-rivals India

BREAKING: In historic move, Atishi to lead AAP in Delhi Assembly, city gets first woman Leader of Opposition shk

In historic move, Atishi to lead AAP in Delhi Assembly, city gets first woman Leader of Opposition (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Alia Bhatt STUNS in Peach Saree at Aadar Jain and Alekha's Grand WEDDING| Dance, Glam & Love!

Alia Bhatt STUNS in Peach Saree at Aadar Jain and Alekha's Grand WEDDING| Dance, Glam & Love!

Video Icon
India vs Pakistan CLASH: More Than Just Cricket! 🇮🇳🔥 Fan Supports Kohli and Rohit’s Dominance!

India vs Pakistan CLASH: More Than Just Cricket! 🇮🇳🔥 Fan Supports Kohli and Rohit’s Dominance!

Video Icon
‘Gonna Wipe You Off’: White House Border Czar Tom Homan's STERN WARNING to Illegal Immigrants!

‘Gonna Wipe You Off’: White House Border Czar Tom Homan's STERN WARNING to Illegal Immigrants!

Video Icon
Stunning DRONE FOOTAGE: Thousands Gather at Triveni Sangam for Holy Dip in Prayagraj!

Stunning DRONE FOOTAGE: Thousands Gather at Triveni Sangam for Holy Dip in Prayagraj!

Video Icon
Massive TRAFFIC CHAOS in Prayagraj as Devotees Flock to Triveni Sangam for Maha Kumbh!

Massive TRAFFIC CHAOS in Prayagraj as Devotees Flock to Triveni Sangam for Maha Kumbh!

Video Icon