Maharashtra political crisis: Ajit Pawar 'removes' uncle Sharad Pawar as NCP National President

Maharashtra political crisis: On May 2, after Sharad Pawar announced that he would step down as the NCP chief, Ajit Pawar saw an opportunity to assume the role of party president. His behaviour following Sharad Pawar's resignation indicated his aspirations.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction on Wednesday (July 5) "removed" uncle Sharad Pawar as NCP's national president, tells Election Commission he was elected chief. It is reportedly said that the rebel faction have staked claim to the party name and election symbol.

Earlier today, the ECI received a petition from Ajit Pawar staking claim to the NCP and party symbol. The commission has also received a caveat from Jayant Patil that they have initiated a disqualification process against 9 MLAs.

Maharashtra political crisis: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar stakes claim to NCP's name, clock symbol

Addressing a NCP workers' meeting, Ajit Pawar said that his political achievements till date is because of party chief and his uncle Sharad Pawar. "Whatever I am is because of Sharad Pawar," Ajit Pawar said.

When NCP workers urged Supriya Sule to speak with Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar allegedly advised her to remain silent.

NCP MLAs with who are with party president Sharad Pawar sign affidavits to show their loyalty towards him, in Mumbai

Following leaders are present at MET Bandra for Ajit Pawar's meeting of NCP leaders.

MLAs

1. Ajit Pawar

2. Chhagan Bhujbal

3. Hasan Mushrif

4. Narhari Jhirwal

5. Dilip Mohite

6. Anil Patil

7. Manikrao Kokate

8. Dilip Walse Patil

9. Aditi Tatkare

10. Rajesh Patil

11. Dhananjay Munde

12. Dharmarao Atram

13. Anna Bansod

14. Nilesh Lanke

15. Indranil Naik

16. Sunil Shelke

17. Dattatraya Bharne

18. Sanjay Bansod

19. Sangram Jagtap

20. Dilip bankar

21. Sunil Tingre

22. Sunil Shelke

23. Balasaheb Ajabe

24. Deepak Chavan

25. Yashwant Mane

26. Nitin Pawar

27. Shekhar Nikam

28. Sanjay Shinde

29. Raju chromare