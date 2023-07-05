Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra political crisis: Ajit Pawar 'removes' uncle Sharad Pawar as NCP National President

    Maharashtra political crisis: On May 2, after Sharad Pawar announced that he would step down as the NCP chief, Ajit Pawar saw an opportunity to assume the role of party president. His behaviour following Sharad Pawar's resignation indicated his aspirations.

    Maharashtra political crisis: Ajit Pawar 'removes' uncle Sharad Pawar as NCP National President AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 5:28 PM IST

    Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction on Wednesday (July 5) "removed" uncle Sharad Pawar as NCP's national president, tells Election Commission he was elected chief. It is reportedly said that the rebel faction have staked claim to the party name and election symbol.

    Earlier today, the ECI received a petition from Ajit Pawar staking claim to the NCP and party symbol. The commission has also received a caveat from Jayant Patil that they have initiated a disqualification process against 9 MLAs.

    Maharashtra political crisis: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar stakes claim to NCP's name, clock symbol

    Addressing a NCP workers' meeting, Ajit Pawar said that his political achievements till date is because of party chief and his uncle Sharad Pawar. "Whatever I am is because of Sharad Pawar," Ajit Pawar said.

    On May 2, after Sharad Pawar announced that he would step down as the NCP chief, Ajit Pawar saw an opportunity to assume the role of party president. His behaviour following Sharad Pawar's resignation indicated his aspirations.

    When NCP workers urged Supriya Sule to speak with Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar allegedly advised her to remain silent.

    NCP MLAs with who are with party president Sharad Pawar sign affidavits to show their loyalty towards him, in Mumbai

    Tabrez Ansari lynching case: All convicts sentenced to 10-year in jail by Seraikela Court

    Following leaders are present at MET Bandra for Ajit Pawar's meeting of NCP leaders.

    MLAs

    1. Ajit Pawar
    2. Chhagan Bhujbal
    3. Hasan Mushrif
    4. Narhari Jhirwal
    5. Dilip Mohite
    6. Anil Patil
    7. Manikrao Kokate
    8. Dilip Walse Patil
    9. Aditi Tatkare
    10. Rajesh Patil
    11. Dhananjay Munde
    12. Dharmarao Atram
    13. Anna Bansod
    14. Nilesh Lanke
    15. Indranil Naik
    16. Sunil Shelke
    17. Dattatraya Bharne
    18. Sanjay Bansod
    19. Sangram Jagtap
    20. Dilip bankar 
    21. Sunil Tingre
    22. Sunil Shelke
    23. Balasaheb Ajabe
    24. Deepak Chavan
    25. Yashwant Mane
    26. Nitin Pawar
    27. Shekhar Nikam
    28. Sanjay Shinde
    29. Raju chromare 

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2023, 5:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Davangere: Two minor boys taken into custody for pelting stones at Dharwad - Bengaluru Vande Bharat train vkp

    Davangere: Two minor boys taken into custody for pelting stones at Dharwad - Bengaluru Vande Bharat train

    Mandya: KSRTC conductor attempts suicide for being transferred; blames THIS minister in death note vkp

    Mandya: KSRTC conductor attempts suicide for being transferred; blames THIS minister in death note

    Tabrez Ansari lynching case: All convicts sentenced to 10-year in jail by Seraikela Court AJR

    Tabrez Ansari lynching case: All convicts sentenced to 10-year in jail by Seraikela Court

    Tumkur: Protest erupt over worshipping temple beside mosque; officials became middlemen to ease issue vkp

    Tumkur: Protest erupt over worshipping temple beside mosque; officials became middlemen to ease issue

    Chandrayaan-3 launch: ISRO integrates lunar spacecraft with GSLV Mk-III - WATCH snt

    Chandrayaan-3 launch: ISRO integrates lunar spacecraft with GSLV Mk-III - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    cricket Ashes 2023: England announces playing XI for third Test; James Anderson makes way for Mark Wood osf

    Ashes 2023: England announces playing XI for third Test; James Anderson makes way for Mark Wood

    Breaking gender stereotypes to Audacious patterns: Ranveer's Fashion ATG

    Breaking gender stereotypes to Audacious patterns: Ranveer's Fashion

    Megan Fox HOT Photos: Supermodel makes fans sweat with luscious body in searing attires vma

    Megan Fox HOT Photos: Supermodel makes fans sweat with luscious body in searing attires

    Davangere: Two minor boys taken into custody for pelting stones at Dharwad - Bengaluru Vande Bharat train vkp

    Davangere: Two minor boys taken into custody for pelting stones at Dharwad - Bengaluru Vande Bharat train

    Mandya: KSRTC conductor attempts suicide for being transferred; blames THIS minister in death note vkp

    Mandya: KSRTC conductor attempts suicide for being transferred; blames THIS minister in death note

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon