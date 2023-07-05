Maharashtra political crisis: Ajit Pawar 'removes' uncle Sharad Pawar as NCP National President
Maharashtra political crisis: On May 2, after Sharad Pawar announced that he would step down as the NCP chief, Ajit Pawar saw an opportunity to assume the role of party president. His behaviour following Sharad Pawar's resignation indicated his aspirations.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction on Wednesday (July 5) "removed" uncle Sharad Pawar as NCP's national president, tells Election Commission he was elected chief. It is reportedly said that the rebel faction have staked claim to the party name and election symbol.
Earlier today, the ECI received a petition from Ajit Pawar staking claim to the NCP and party symbol. The commission has also received a caveat from Jayant Patil that they have initiated a disqualification process against 9 MLAs.
Maharashtra political crisis: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar stakes claim to NCP's name, clock symbol
Addressing a NCP workers' meeting, Ajit Pawar said that his political achievements till date is because of party chief and his uncle Sharad Pawar. "Whatever I am is because of Sharad Pawar," Ajit Pawar said.
On May 2, after Sharad Pawar announced that he would step down as the NCP chief, Ajit Pawar saw an opportunity to assume the role of party president. His behaviour following Sharad Pawar's resignation indicated his aspirations.
When NCP workers urged Supriya Sule to speak with Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar allegedly advised her to remain silent.
NCP MLAs with who are with party president Sharad Pawar sign affidavits to show their loyalty towards him, in Mumbai
Tabrez Ansari lynching case: All convicts sentenced to 10-year in jail by Seraikela Court
Following leaders are present at MET Bandra for Ajit Pawar's meeting of NCP leaders.
MLAs
1. Ajit Pawar
2. Chhagan Bhujbal
3. Hasan Mushrif
4. Narhari Jhirwal
5. Dilip Mohite
6. Anil Patil
7. Manikrao Kokate
8. Dilip Walse Patil
9. Aditi Tatkare
10. Rajesh Patil
11. Dhananjay Munde
12. Dharmarao Atram
13. Anna Bansod
14. Nilesh Lanke
15. Indranil Naik
16. Sunil Shelke
17. Dattatraya Bharne
18. Sanjay Bansod
19. Sangram Jagtap
20. Dilip bankar
21. Sunil Tingre
22. Sunil Shelke
23. Balasaheb Ajabe
24. Deepak Chavan
25. Yashwant Mane
26. Nitin Pawar
27. Shekhar Nikam
28. Sanjay Shinde
29. Raju chromare