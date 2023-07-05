Tabrez Ansari lynching case: All convicts sentenced to 10-year in jail by Seraikela Court

Tabrez Ansari lynching case: It is reportedly said that ten of the 13 accused in the case were convicted by Jharkhand's Seraikela court. According to the prosecution lawyer Altaf Hussain, two accused were acquitted by the court while one died during the trial.

Nearly four years after Tabrez Ansari was brutally lynched by a mob in Jharkhand, a court in Seraikela on Wednesday (July 5) handed all ten convicts a 10-year jail term under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of IPC.

Speaking to a news agency, public prosecutor Ashok Kumar Rai said, "Ten accused, including the main accused Prakash Mandal alias Pappu Mandal, have been convicted under section 304 and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Though charges were framed under section 302 (murder) as well, the court held them guilty under 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and other sections of the IPC."

"We would pray for maximum punishment of life imprisonment for the accused when the court decides on the quantum of punishment on July 5," Rai said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was set up to probe the incident and two policemen were suspended for alleged dereliction of duty. The arrested accused in the case are: Prakash Mandal alias Pappu Mandal, Kamal Mahato, Sunamo Pradhan, Premchand Mahali, Sumant Mahato, Madan Nayak, Chamu Nayak, Mahesh Mahali, Kunal Mahali, Satyanarayan Nayak, Bhim Sen Mandal, Vikram Mandal and Atul Mahali. The SP even informed that chargesheet has been filed against Vikram Mandal and Atul Mahali.

The 24-year-old was beaten to death for allegedly attempting burglary at a house in Dhatkidih village on the intervening night of June 17-18, 2019. He was handed over to the police by the villagers on June 18 and was sent to jail the same day.

Tabrez Ansari later fell sick and died during treatment on June 22 morning.