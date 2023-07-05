Maharashtra political crisis: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar stakes claim to NCP's name, clock symbol

Maharashtra political crisis: "You (Sharad Pawar) give us your blessings. The other day, he went to YB Chavan memorial. I have also been there but you are 83, aren't you going to stop?Give us your blessings and we will pray that you live a long life," Ajit Pawar said.

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday (July 5) received a petition from Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar staking claim to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and party symbol. The commission has also received a caveat from Jayant Patil that they have initiated a disqualification process against 9 MLAs.

Addressing a NCP workers' meeting, Ajit Pawar said that his political achievements till date is because of party chief and his uncle Sharad Pawar. "Whatever I am is because of Sharad Pawar," Ajit Pawar said.

Delhi shocker: Firing at Tis Hazari court after arguments among lawyers | Watch

"You portrayed me as a villain in front of everyone. I still have deep respect for him (Sharad Pawar)...But you tell me, IAS officers retire at 60...even in politics. BJP leaders retire at 75. You can see the example of LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi," Ajit Pawar said.

"You (Sharad Pawar) give us your blessings. The other day, he went to YB Chavan memorial. I have also been there but you are 83, aren't you going to stop?Give us your blessings and we will pray that you live a long life," he added.

On May 2, when Sharad Pawar announced that he would step down as the NCP chief, Ajit Pawar saw an opportunity to assume the role of party president. His behaviour following Sharad Pawar's resignation indicated his aspirations.

Madhya Pradesh woman jumps on to police car's bonnet to stop son's arrest; dragged till station | WATCH

When party workers urged Supriya Sule to speak with Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar advised her to remain silent, as reported by the media.