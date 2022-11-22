Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra govt allows one-day paid leave for Gujarat voters working in border areas

    According to a notification issued by the state industries, energy, and labour department, the decision applies to all private and semi-private firms, organisations, and institutions.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 22, 2022, 3:40 PM IST

    The Maharashtra government has issued a notification allowing voters from Gujarat working in the state's border areas to take an on-day paid leave to vote in the upcoming Assembly elections, an official said on Tuesday. The state Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5.

    According to the document, voters from Gujarat working in Maharashtra can take a day's paid leave to vote in the neighbouring state's next election.

    Voters from Gujarat working in border areas such as Nashik, Palghar, Dhule, and Nandurbar will benefit from the exemption.

    Many voters from Gujarat come here every day or stay for business. The exemption is only valid on December 1 and 5, allowing them to vote in polling places. According to a senior official from the Maharashtra Industries Department, people who avail of this concession will not have their salaries or wages reduced.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2022, 3:44 PM IST
