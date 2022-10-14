Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra government moves Supreme Court against acquittal of Professor BN Saibaba

    The bench also recorded that while terrorism poses an ominous threat to national security and every legitimate weapon in the armoury must be deployed against it, a civil democracy cannot sacrifice procedural safeguards afforded to the accused.

    Maharashtra government moves Supreme Court against acquittal of Professor BN Saibaba AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 14, 2022, 7:02 PM IST

    The Maharashtra government on Friday moved the Supreme Court against the decision of the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court, which was pronounced this morning, acquitting former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba in an alleged Maoist links case.

    According to reports, the appeal was mentioned before a bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli by the Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta.

    "Person who's from CPI Maoist acquitted by Bombay High Court, order uploaded today. Limited prayer is that if your lordships can hear the matter on Monday", he submitted.

    The bench reportedly said it could not stay the order acquitting Saibaba and directed for the case to be listed before an appropriate bench after the Chief Justice of India (CJI) provided his administrative approval.

    On Friday, a bench comprising Justices Rohit Deo and Anil Pansare allowed an appeal filed by Saibaba challenging a 2017 decision of the trial court convicting and sentencing him to life imprisonment based on the fact that the Sessions Court framed charges against Saibaba.

    The bench also recorded that while terrorism poses an ominous threat to national security and every legitimate weapon in the armoury must be deployed against it, a civil democracy cannot sacrifice procedural safeguards afforded to the accused.

    In the judgement, the bench said, "We are inclined to hold that every safeguard, however miniscule, legislatively provided to the accused, must be zealously protected."

    Last Updated Oct 14, 2022, 7:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Third wave of floods inundated 11 districts in Assam: Check details AJR

    Third wave of floods inundated 11 districts in Assam: Check details

    PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Defence Expo on October 19: All you need to know AJR

    PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Defence Expo on October 19: All you need to know

    'Not at all surprised', says Congress after Gujarat poll date not announced AJR

    'Not at all surprised', says Congress after Gujarat poll date not announced

    Mumbai Wearing seat belts mandatory for driver, co-passengers from November 1 - adt

    Mumbai: Wearing seat belts mandatory for driver, co-passengers from November 1

    INS Arihant successfully tests Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile

    INS Arihant successfully tests Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile

    Recent Stories

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for October 15 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 15, 2022: Peaceful day for Taurus, Cancer; be careful Virgo, Libra

    Numerology Prediction for October 15 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for October 15, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Third wave of floods inundated 11 districts in Assam: Check details AJR

    Third wave of floods inundated 11 districts in Assam: Check details

    Sexy video: Nora Fatehi shows hot moves in bikini top, denim shorts drb

    Sexy video: Nora Fatehi shows hot moves in bikini top, denim shorts

    Virat Kohli is team India's fittest player, proves NCA's rehab report for 2021-22 season snt

    Virat Kohli is team India's fittest player, proves NCA's rehab report for 2021-22 season

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    Video Icon
    Watch out for 'Social Engineering'; here is you can protect yourself

    Watch out for 'Social Engineering'; here is how you can protect yourself

    Video Icon
    Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot: Honouring those who fought for India's honour

    'Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot': Honouring those who fought for India's honour

    Video Icon
    India cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking IMF

    India's cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking: IMF

    Video Icon
    Watch CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Watch: CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Video Icon