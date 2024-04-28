Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Over 8000 fever cases reported in Kozhikode in 14 days amid rising temperatures

    Over 8,500 people sought treatment for fever in government hospitals in Kozhikode district within two weeks, with an average of more than 250 patients per day. Dengue fever and jaundice cases have also been reported, with two deaths attributed to jaundice. 
     

    Kerala: Over 8000 fever cases reported in Kozhikode in 14 days amid rising temperatures anr
    Kozhikode: As summer progresses in Kozhikode, cases of fever are becoming widespread, raising concerns among the population. However, it's not just fever that worries people; outbreaks of diseases such as dengue fever and jaundice are also occurring, adding to the health challenges faced by the community.

    The severity of the fever outbreak in Kozhikode is evident as around 8,500 individuals have sought treatment for fever in government hospitals within the district in just two weeks. This high number of cases highlights the widespread nature of the fever and underscores the need for effective measures to address the situation.

    The situation in Kozhikode is concerning, with an average of more than 250 people seeking treatment for fever at government hospitals daily. Additionally, there has been a noticeable rise in the number of individuals visiting private hospitals for similar reasons. Last Wednesday saw a particularly high influx of patients, with 821 people seeking treatment for fever at hospitals on that day alone. 

    The current fever outbreak in Kozhikode is characterized by symptoms such as chronic cough, runny nose, and severe fatigue. In addition to the fever cases, the district has also reported 44 cases of dengue fever and 21 cases of jaundice within the last week. Dengue fever appears to be primarily spreading in hilly areas.

    Officials have clarified that while dengue fever, transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, is typically associated with the monsoon season, the current spread is puzzling and the exact cause remains unclear. Meanwhile, the primary cause of jaundice transmission is attributed to drinking impure water during hot weather. Authorities have emphasized the importance of vigilance, as without proper monitoring, there is a heightened risk of further spread of yellow fever.

    Tragically, two individuals have already succumbed to jaundice in the district. Effective treatment of symptoms is crucial to prevent further spread of the disease. 
     

