Mahadev betting app case explained: All about Rs 6k crore scam and why B-town celebs are under scanner

The SIT has been conducting a probe into the alleged illegal transactions between certain financial and real estate firms in the state and the promoters of the Mahadev betting app case. Take a look at what is Mahadev Gaming App and its scam.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has lately summoned a number of Bollywood stars and celebrities for interrogation in connection with the Mahadev betting scam case. The Mahadev Gaming App, the source of the dispute, is an online platform that allows users to place bets on a variety of games and events.

Recently, Mumbai cyber cell's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has detained Bollywood actor and fitness trainer Sahil Khan from Chhattisgarh in connection with the Mahadev betting app scam case. An FIR was registered against Khan for allegedly promoting online betting applications, stating that “he was directly connected with an online betting application.” The actor was one of the several accused named in the FIR.

What is Mahadev Gaming App?

The Mahadev Gaming app, an online betting platform, allows users to gamble live on a variety of games such as poker, card games, badminton, tennis, football, and cricket. It also provides a variety of card games, including Teen Patti and Poker, as well as virtual cricket activities. This firm, which operates through a network of closed groups on multiple instant messaging systems, apparently earned an amazing Rs 200 crore each day.

How did Mahadev Gaming App came under scanner?

The ED launched an inquiry into Sourabh Chandrakar, 28, following his opulent Rs 250 crore wedding in the UAE. This occurrence prompted authorities to look into possible hawala activities and linkages in the UAE and Pakistan.

The ED has consolidated FIRs filed by victims who lost their money to the scam, with FIRs spanning locations such as Goa, Mumbai, Visakhapatnam, Ahmedabad, and Chhattisgarh. Approximately eight large worldwide hawala operators are currently being investigated for their role in money laundering to Middle Eastern nations and Pakistan using a similar portal.

Chandrakar and his friends allegedly used at least 70 shell companies to launder money into offshore accounts. The anti-money laundering agency is currently examining opportunities to partner with other organizations in order to take legal action against the app's proprietor, who is currently in the UAE.

Why are Bollywood actors under the scanner?

Bollywood celebs who attended or performed at Chandrakar's wedding earlier this year, as well as the company's victory celebration last year, are now facing ED inquiry. So far, the ED has called Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Kapil Sharma, Boman Irani, Hina Khan and many more.

According to reports, these stars may have taken large sums of money in exchange for their participation or performances at these events. This money is considered the profits of the crime, making the stars possibly accountable for receiving it. The ED has already conducted raids on several premises linked to hawala operators across various Indian cities.

