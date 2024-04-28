Lifestyle

Appraisal time: 7 tips for excel performance review meeting

Here are seven tips for conducting effective employee performance reviews.

Prepare in Advance

Gather assessment period employee performance data before the performance review meeting. Review their objectives, issues, and client or colleague feedback. 

Be Specific and Objective

Give detailed, quantitative, and objective comments. Focus on specific strengths and weaknesses rather than generalisations. Support your evaluations with facts and analytics.

Encourage Two-Way Communication

Dialogue rather than monologue during performance reviews. Encourage employees to communicate their thoughts, achievements, and concerns. 

Highlight Achievements

Appreciate the employee's work and efforts. Applaud their efforts and accomplishments. Morale and motivation can improve with positive reinforcement.

Address Areas for Improvement

Discuss staff performance improvements constructively. Give detailed criticism and development advice. Provide coaching and encouragement rather than criticism or blame.

Set Clear Goals and Expectations

Set performance period SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound) objectives together. Clear goals might help them prioritise and focus.

Follow Up and Support

Check progress, provide feedback, and offer assistance at regular intervals over the performance period. Keep communication open and be ready to resolve issues.

