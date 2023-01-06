Maharashtra: Doctors' association go on strike as patient attacks two doctors with knife in Yavatmal

BMC MARD President Pravin Dhage confirmed that a patient attacked a resident doctor with a knife at Yavatmal Medical College Hospital. He was injured and is under treatment.

A patient on Thursday (January 5) allegedly attacked a resident doctor with a knife at Shri Vasantrao Naik Government Medical College in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district. Another doctor suffered an injury when he came to the rescue of his colleague.

With this, the doctors' association of the medical college has stopped both emergency as well as non-emergency services in protest of the attack.

Speaking to reporters, Yavatmal SP said, "Accused Suraj Thakur was admitted at Yavatmal Medical College Hospital. The accused had stabbed himself two days ago. He's a mentally unstable person. While the doctor was on rounds, the accused attacked him with a knife. Accused arrested."

In view of the protest, residents of SVNGMC Yavatmal will stop all emergency and non-emergency services.

BMC MARD President Pravin Dhage confirmed that a patient attacked a resident doctor with a knife at Yavatmal Medical College Hospital. He was injured and is under treatment.

"This isn't the first incident, earlier also an MBBS student was attacked with a knife. We requested the state govt to increase security there but no steps taken so far. Doctors are protesting in wake of such attacks," he added.

Meanwhile, protesting doctors have written a letter to Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, demanding security and action against such perpetrators.