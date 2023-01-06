Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Really going out of his way to work with Sikh community': Darshan Singh Dhaliwal on PM Modi

    Dhaliwal, along with his brothers started their business in the gasoline and real estate sectors. He has multiple businesses including over 1,000 petrol stations with a reported annual sales of USD 2 billion.

    Really going out of his way to work with Sikh community Darshan Singh Dhaliwal on PM Modi AJR
    First Published Jan 6, 2023, 10:35 AM IST

    Indian-American businessman and philanthropist Darshan Singh Dhaliwal has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "really going out of his way" to work with the Sikh community, both inside and outside India. Dhaliwal has been selected as one of the 27 recipients of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman this year.

    In an interview with a news agency, Dhaliwal said, "I think Modi is doing a lot for the Sikh community. He's doing a lot for the country, but especially for the Sikhs he is doing a lot. And I don't know what else can he do? He is really going out of his way to work with the Sikh community."

    Dhaliwal is one of the two recipients from the US of this year's Pravasi Bharatiya Samman, the highest honour given by the Indian government to people of Indian origin. Rajesh Subramaniam, CEO of FedEx, is the other awardee.

    The two along with other recipients would be presented the prestigious award by the Indian President during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore from January 8-10. Originally from Punjab, Dhaliwal immigrated to the US in 1972.

    "I'm really thankful to the Indian government (for this award). I was actually surprised (when I saw my name among the awardees). It came as a shock to me that I'm getting the reward," said Dhaliwal, who leaves this week for India to attend the PBD meeting in Indore.

    "I think we have got the best prime minister. We should work with him and help him to achieve what he wants to do. He's doing great for the country and when India does good, we (people of Indian origin) do good," Dhaliwal said in response to a question.

    (With inputs from PTI)

