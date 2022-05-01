Maharashtra Day: CM Thackeray pays floral tribute to martyrs of Samyukta Maharashtra Movement

Along with the CM, his wife Rashmi Thackeray, and his son, the state tourism and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray were also present.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Sunday, on the occasion of Maharashtra Day, paid tribute to the martyrs of the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement in Mumbai's Hutatma Chowk. Along with the CM, his wife Rashmi Thackeray and his son, the state tourism and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray were also present.

In Maharashtra, the state formation day is as a public holiday. State governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari unfurled the National Flag at an event in Mumbai. Also, the governor inspected the Ceremonial Parade and read a speech in Marathi.

The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, stated that they'd continue to support the struggle of Marathi-speaking people who resided at the Karnataka's border and wished to be part of Maharashtra. While addressing a gathering in Pune on the occasion of Maharashtra's foundation day, the Deputy CM stated as Maharashtrians celebrate the 62 years of state formation, he regretted that the Marathi-speaking villages in Bidar, Bhalki, Belgaum, Karwar, Nippani, and other places in Karnataka could not be a part of Maharashtra. Pawar added that the Maharashtrians and its state government are in their fight to be part of Maharashtra. And assures that they will keep supporting the fight till these villages become part of Maharashtra, he added.

Maharashtra claims several areas, including Belgaum, Karwar, and Nippani, as part of Karnataka, claiming that most of the population in these areas speak Marathi. The Maharashtra Karnataka Boundary Dispute Case is pending the Supreme Court.

About Samyukta Maharashtra Movement (Maharashtra formation Movement)

The Samyukta Maharashtra Movement was formed in 1956; it is famously known as Samiti. The movement supported the individual Marathi speaking state in Western and Central India.

Amongst the activists, the well-known were Shreedhar Mahadev Joshi, Narayan Ganesh Gore, and Uddhavrao Patil.

The Samyukta Maharashtra movement began when Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru announced Mumbai a union territory.

The announcement triggered many protests and movements amongst the people, which took an aggressive turn, and around 106 members of the movement sacrificed their lives in police firing.

On May 1, 1960, the Samiti achieved its primary objective when Maharashtra was founded alongside Mumbai, and since then, the day has been celebrated as Maharashtra Day, completing 62 years old.

Also Read: Here's what CMs have to say to PM's plea to decrease fuel price

Also Read: CBI registers 3 different probes against Ex-IPS officer Param Bir Singh in corruption and other allegations

Also Read: BJP's Kirit Somaiya received minor cut in attack by Shiv Sena workers: Mumbai Police