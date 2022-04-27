Here's what CMs have to say to PM's plea to decrease fuel price

Taking aim at opposition-ruled states during a high-level meeting with Chief Ministers, PM Modi demanded that the Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel be reduced "in the spirit of cooperative federalism."

Following PM Modi's plea to non-BJP-ruled states to decrease fuel taxes at a meeting on Wednesday afternoon, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray retaliated, saying that the state government cannot be held accountable for the rise in petrol prices. According to the Chief Minister's Office, "Maharashtra collects the highest GST rate in the country, at 15%. Maharashtra is the top state in the country when direct taxes and GST are combined." Furthermore, Uddhav Thackeray stated on Wednesday that his administration has already provided residents with tax breaks on natural gas.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai did not promise to lowering fuel sales tax on Wednesday, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chastised Opposition-ruled states for high petrol prices. "We'll see. We must also consider our economics. "We'll make a decision based on that," Bommai told reporters when asked if Karnataka will lower gasoline taxes again.

In addition, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated, "In today's meeting with CMs, the PM left the issue of rising fuel, diesel, and domestic gas costs to the states, requiring them to cut prices. How will states go about it?" She went on to say, "You raised your pricing. Have you seen your earnings? You told folks one-sided stories. Misleading!"

She said, "We say that tax revenue should be 50% each for Centre and states. But they did not agree. They collect 75%. How will the states run? I would like to tell the PM to see that instead of giving burden on the states, he should look around."

Telangana Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao took to Twitter and wrote: "Fuel prices have shot up because of NPA Central government. Name-calling states for not reducing VAT even though we never increased it; is this the co-operative federalism."

