CBI registers 3 different probes against Ex-IPS officer Param Bir Singh in corruption and other allegations

The CBI's special crime unit took over the probe into the five alleged misconduct and corruption cases against Singh from Maharashtra state police on April 13.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday, to examine the allegation of corruption, misconduct, and abuse of authority by the former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, registered three preliminary investigations (PEs), stated people familiar with the development.

Earlier this month, the PEs were started in addition to five first information reports reported against the Indian Police Service officer.

The CBI's special crime unit had taken over the probe into the five cases of alleged misconduct and corruption against Singh from Maharashtra state police on April 13.

The Supreme Court has assigned the probe to the CBI regarding the multiple cases on the plea of Singh, stating an extremely 'murky affair is going on amid echelons of power'.

Singh was terminated as Mumbai police commissioner for allegedly mishandling the Antilia bomb scare case in 2021, in which police officer Sachin Waze was accused. Singh was then suspended from service in December 2021, and he was now facing a show-cause notice of dismissal.

The Chandiwal Commission, investigating corruption allegations against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, submitted its report to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday.

In March 2021, the Maharashtra government appointed a single-member commission, led by retired Justice KU Chandiwal, to investigate the corruption allegations levelled against Deshmukh by Singh.

Also read: CBI takes over probe against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh

Also read: Corruption case: Anil Deshmukh taken into CBI custody from Mumbai jail

Also read: Extortion case: Mumbai Police file chargesheet against Param Bir Singh, Sachin Waze