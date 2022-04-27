Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CBI registers 3 different probes against Ex-IPS officer Param Bir Singh in corruption and other allegations

    The CBI's special crime unit took over the probe into the five alleged misconduct and corruption cases against Singh from Maharashtra state police on April 13. 

    CBI registers 3 different probes against Ex-IPS officer Param Bir Singh in corruption and other allegations - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 27, 2022, 5:19 PM IST

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday, to examine the allegation of corruption, misconduct, and abuse of authority by the former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, registered three preliminary investigations (PEs), stated people familiar with the development. 

    Earlier this month, the PEs were started in addition to five first information reports reported against the Indian Police Service officer.

    The CBI's special crime unit had taken over the probe into the five cases of alleged misconduct and corruption against Singh from Maharashtra state police on April 13. 

    The Supreme Court has assigned the probe to the CBI regarding the multiple cases on the plea of Singh, stating an extremely 'murky affair is going on amid echelons of power'. 

    Singh was terminated as Mumbai police commissioner for allegedly mishandling the Antilia bomb scare case in 2021, in which police officer Sachin Waze was accused. Singh was then suspended from service in December 2021, and he was now facing a show-cause notice of dismissal.

    The Chandiwal Commission, investigating corruption allegations against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, submitted its report to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday.

    In March 2021, the Maharashtra government appointed a single-member commission, led by retired Justice KU Chandiwal, to investigate the corruption allegations levelled against Deshmukh by Singh.

    Also read: CBI takes over probe against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh

    Also read: Corruption case: Anil Deshmukh taken into CBI custody from Mumbai jail

    Also read: Extortion case: Mumbai Police file chargesheet against Param Bir Singh, Sachin Waze

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2022, 5:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    In spirit of cooperative federalism: PM Modi urges States to slash taxes on fuel-dnm

    PM Modi tells non-BJP ruled states: Cut state levies on petrol, give people respite

    BJPs Kirit Somaiya received minor cut in attack by Shiv Sena workers: Mumbai Police - adt

    BJP's Kirit Somaiya received minor cut in attack by Shiv Sena workers: Mumbai Police

    Malnutrition killed 6,852 children in 3 years in 16 Maharashtra districts

    Malnutrition killed 6,852 kids in 3 years in 16 Maharashtra districts

    COVID review meet: PM Modi assesses health situation across nation in meeting with CMs-dnm

    COVID review meet: PM Modi assesses health situation across nation in meeting with CMs

    Bengaluru 3L yet to take second dose of COVID vaccination; testing, vaccination, contact tracing intensified-dnm

    Bengaluru: 3L yet to take second dose of COVID vaccination; testing, vaccination, contact tracing intensified

    Recent Stories

    Bold and beautiful Disha Patani Janhvi Kapoor share cleavage flaunting pics in black drb

    Bold and beautiful: Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor share cleavage flaunting pics in black

    Instagram to soon allow users to pin best posts to their accounts gcw

    Instagram to soon allow users to pin best posts to their accounts

    Malayalam actor Vijay Babu: Mohanlal to Mammootty and more celebs who have posed with the actor in past RBA

    Malayalam actor Vijay Babu: Mohanlal to Mammootty and more celebs who have posed with the actor in past

    Uunchai Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher perform Sooraj Barjatya's signature jump step; watch - gps

    Uunchai: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher perform Sooraj Barjatya’s signature jump step; watch

    Must try: DIY street-style meetha paan at home in just 5 mins-dnm

    Must try: DIY street-style meetha paan at home in just 5 mins

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon
    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Video Icon
    Maldivian environment minister at Raisina Dialogue 2022 on ties with India

    'We Maldivians love India; it is an important partner'

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: No time to dwell in the past for Delhi Capitals DC - Rovman Powell-ayh

    IPL 2022: "No time to dwell in the past for Delhi Capitals" - Rovman Powell

    Video Icon