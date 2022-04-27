BJP's Kirit Somaiya received minor cut in attack by Shiv Sena workers: Mumbai Police

Following the report, there was 0.1 cm of cut, no swelling and no bleeding. No significant injury was detected.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya received a minor injury during the attack by Shiv Sena workers, stated Mumbai Police sources on Wednesday. Police have received a report from Bhabha Hospital, which examined Kirit Somaiya on the exact day when he was attacked by the Shiv Sena workers while leaving the Khar Police station after meeting the MP-MLA Rana couple.

Following the report, there was 0.1 cm of cut, no swelling, and no bleeding following the report. No major injury was detected.

On Tuesday, the former BJP MP stated that at Bandra police station, a bogus FIR was filed at the direction of the Mumbai police commissioner.

Somaiya filed a complaint at Khar police station and demanded action against a police officer for filing a bogus FIR against him. He reported his statement at Khar police station.

While talking to reporters, Somaiya stated that the responsible police officer should be charged with forgery and criminal conspiracy to file a false complaint in his name.

The BJP leader lashed out at the Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on the issue and also claimed that a few 'goons' had been sent to attack him by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

On Wednesday, the BJP leader met Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari to inform him of such practices.

Somaiya demanded a criminal investigation against the Mumbai police commissioner, who asked the police officer to register such an FIR.

