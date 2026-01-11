A Maharashtra SIT led by ex-DGP Rashmi Shukla has alleged that senior police officers conspired to falsely implicate Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde by reopening a 2016 Thane case. The report recommends FIRs against ex-DGP Sanjay Pandey, others.

A report submitted just days before retirement by former Maharashtra Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla has triggered fresh political and administrative debate in the state. The report, prepared by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), alleges that senior police officers conspired to falsely implicate current Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s tenure.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The findings centre on the reopening of an old police case from Thane and suggest that the move was not routine, but part of a planned effort to target political leaders who were then in the opposition or serving under a rival alliance.

What the SIT was formed to examine

The SIT was set up after BJP leader and MLC Pravin Darekar raised the issue in the Maharashtra Legislative Council. He alleged misuse of police machinery to target Devendra Fadnavis, who was Leader of the Opposition at the time, and Eknath Shinde, who was a minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

Following the debate, the state government announced the formation of an SIT to examine whether a criminal conspiracy existed. The team was led by then DGP Rashmi Shukla and carried out its investigation over several months.

Rashmi Shukla’s role and timing of the report

Rashmi Shukla submitted the SIT report to the Maharashtra Home Department just four days before her retirement on January 3. She was also asked by the government to give her opinion on the findings of the SIT.

In her submission, Shukla recommended that an offence be registered against former Maharashtra DGP and former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, along with two other police officers, Laxmikant Patil and Sardar Patil.

Pandey has declined to comment on the report.

Allegations of a conspiracy to implicate leaders

According to the SIT report, the investigation focused on claims that there was a criminal conspiracy to arrest or implicate Fadnavis and Shinde in a case linked to urban land ceiling (ULC) certificates.

The alleged scam involved builders who were accused of submitting fake ULC certificates to avoid surrendering five percent of excess land to the government. The SIT found that efforts were made to revive an old case to connect it to senior political leaders without strong evidence.

Background of the 2016 Thane case

The original case dates back to 2016 and involved a business dispute between partners Shyamsundar Agarwal and Sanjay Punamia. Police records show that the case was investigated and documents were filed in court by 2017.

However, in 2021, during the MVA government’s tenure, the case was reopened and reinvestigated on the orders of Sanjay Pandey, who was then a senior police officer.

The SIT noted that this reopening raised serious questions, as the case had remained inactive for several years.

Claims of pressure on businessman Sanjay Punamia

During the reinvestigation, Thane police examined businessman Sanjay Punamia, who was already in custody in another case registered in 2021.

Punamia later alleged that he was pressured by police officers to give a statement linking Fadnavis and Shinde to the ULC certificates issue. He claimed he was threatened and coerced to make false allegations.

The SIT report states that while Punamia was in custody, Laxmikant Patil interrogated him about the old ULC case and tried to force him to say that Fadnavis had demanded money from builders.

Findings against Laxmikant Patil

Laxmikant Patil, who was then Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) in Thane, came under close scrutiny during the probe.

The SIT found that Patil frequently used a government vehicle to travel to sensitive locations, including Mantralaya, Vidhan Bhavan, the DGP’s office, and Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai. However, instead of recording the exact destinations, his drivers were instructed to write only 'Mumbai' in the vehicle log books.

Investigators said this raised suspicion and pointed to possible attempts to hide official movements.

The SIT also stated that Patil exerted pressure on accused persons and witnesses during the investigation.

Role of ACP Sardar Patil

Another key figure named in the report is ACP Sardar Patil. During a later investigation, Patil reportedly told investigators that he was pressured by senior officers, including Sanjay Pandey, to frame Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde.

This statement was considered significant by the SIT, as it supported claims that officers were acting under direction rather than following evidence.

Audio recordings and internal communications

The SIT also examined audio recordings submitted by the original complainant. These recordings allegedly captured discussions among senior officers about how the case should move forward.

According to the report, some conversations included references to arresting political leaders. Investigators said these recordings raised serious concerns about political interference and misuse of police authority.

The SIT also flagged inconsistencies in internal communications and official records, suggesting that documentation may have been altered or selectively maintained.

Extortion case filed in 2024

After the change in government, when the BJP-Shiv Sena Mahayuti alliance came to power, Sanjay Punamia filed a complaint alleging extortion.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered in 2024 against Sanjay Pandey and others, accusing them of trying to extort money by reopening the old case.

This extortion case became a key part of the SIT’s examination of motive and intent behind the reinvestigation.

Recommendations made by Rashmi Shukla

Based on the SIT’s findings, Rashmi Shukla recommended that the government register an FIR against Sanjay Pandey, Laxmikant Patil, and Sardar Patil.

The suggested charges include criminal conspiracy, disobedience of law by a public servant, fabricating false evidence, and threatening a person to give a false statement.

The report has been submitted to the Home Secretary, and the state government is now expected to decide the next course of action.

Political and administrative impact

The SIT report has caused strong reactions in political circles. It raises serious questions about whether state machinery was misused during the previous government’s tenure to target political opponents.

The findings also put the spotlight on police accountability and the limits of political influence over law enforcement agencies.

The SIT report submitted by former DGP Rashmi Shukla has reopened an old case but with new and serious implications. What began as a business dispute nearly a decade ago has now grown into allegations of a planned attempt to frame senior political leaders. As the Maharashtra government considers its next steps, the case is likely to remain under close public and political scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies)