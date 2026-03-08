Mani Shankar Aiyar slammed PM Modi for siding with the US and Israel after the death of Iran's leader. He spoke at a condolence meet, contrasting his views with India's official response of expressing sympathy and urging regional restraint.

Aiyar Criticises Centre's Stance on Khamenei's Death

Former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar on Sunday criticised the Centre over its response to the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, saying that instead of expressing concern about the situation in West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared to side with the United States and Israel.

Aiyar made these remarks at the condolence gathering organised at the India Islamic Cultural Centre to mourn the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. "The whole world wants this conflict to end. The Global South is concerned about it. However, the Indian President or Prime Minister has not condemned this mass destruction. Instead of expressing disappointment, PM Modi is siding with Trump and Netanyahu," Aiyar said.

The regional conflict has escalated significantly for over a week following the US and Israeli strikes that killed Ayatollah Khamenei and other key figures. In retaliation, Tehran has launched counter-strikes targeting American military bases and Israeli assets across the region.

India's Official Response

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Thursday signed the condolence book at the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi on behalf of the Government of India, expressing sympathy following the death of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The condolence book was opened by the Iranian mission to allow diplomats, officials and members of the public to pay respects after Khamenei was killed last week in joint military strikes by the US and Israel. During his visit, Foreign Secretary Misri conveyed India's message of sympathy to the Ambassador of Iran to India, Mohammad Fathali. India expressed deep concern over the escalating conflict in Iran and the Gulf region, urging all sides to exercise restraint and prioritise civilian safety. The situation has deteriorated significantly, with increased violence and disruptions to normal life. (ANI)