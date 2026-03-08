WB CM Mamata Banerjee dismissed President Murmu's mismanagement complaints, stating she was at a dharna and TMC didn't organize the event. She blamed the Airport Authority for lapses, saying the state government was not involved in any capacity.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday dismissed President Droupadi Murmu's complaints with the state government over mismanagement at the tribal conference during her visit yesterday, stating that the Trinamool Congress did not manage the event and that she was at a Dharna "fighting for the people." The CM's remarks come after President Murmu publicly expressed disappointment with the West Bengal government over the arrangements made for the event yesterday. President Murmu also expressed concern over the absence of representatives of the state government during her visit.

Addressing a gathering during her ongoing protest here, Mamata Banerjee said that she could not deny the President from visiting the state over people's absence. She also clarified that a mayor from her party was present at the President's event. "You said that we didn't honour her [President Murmu]? Our Mayor was present there. I was at the dharna; how could I have left it? Before the dharna started, I was not aware of the program. I am fighting the battle of the people here. I am fighting for their voting rights," she said.

CM blames Airport Authority, organisers for lapses

Further addressing the allegations against the TMC governemnt over lapses in the protocol during the President's visit, the CM said that the venue falls under the airport authority area, asking the government not to level false allegations ahead of the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections. "The West Bengal Government was not involved in any capacity. I cross-checked the washroom-related issue that was highlighted. The matter is under the jurisdiction of the Airport Authority of India. The green room was set up by the organisers. HM Amit Shah also held a meeting there a few days ago. The area doesn't belong to us. It belongs to the Airport Authority of India. If anything has gone wrong, it is their failure. So, don't blame us. We give full respect to the chair. We respect the Constitution like our mother. Just because polls are coming, you blamed us since you targeted Bengal. Why?" she stated.

"Why are we to be blamed for it? The Airport Authority of India is yours. The green room was set up by the organisers. We didn't select them. It was your choice," she added.

State had warned against private organiser

She further clarified that the state government had written a letter advising against the capability of the "private organisation" in organising an event of that level, but the President still accepted the invitation, not involving the state government. "Yesterday, you tweeted. I have responded to it. The program was not organised by us. It was organised by a private organisation. From the state government, a letter was sent which clearly stated that the organisation doesn't have the capability to organise a program which involves the Hon'ble President of India. They didn't involve us. It was not a state government program. Despite highlighting that the private organisation may not be able to hold the program properly, the Hon'ble President accepted the invitation by exercising her choice. So, it is their prerogative, not ours," she added.

Centre seeks report from Bengal govt

Meanwhile, the Central government has sought an explanation from the West Bengal administration over lapses in the protocol during the visit of President Droupadi Murmu to attend a tribal conference in West Bengal on Saturday, with Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan asking the West Bengal Chief Secretary to submit a detailed report by 5 PM on Sunday. The report has been sought regarding the failure to follow the prescribed protocol for receiving the President, the last-minute change in the venue of the International Santal Conference, the route change, and other logistical arrangements during her visit. (ANI)