CPI-M MP Criticises Mamata, 'Shocked' by President's Remarks

Advocate and CPI-M MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya on Sunday criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her absence at the 9th International Santal Conference in Darjeeling during President Droupadi Murmu's visit. While calling the state government's behaviour "condemnable," he expressed surprise at the President publicly sharing her displeasure. His remarks came amid a major political row after President Murmu expressed disappointment over arrangements at the 9th International Santal Conference in Darjeeling and noted the absence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Speaking to ANI, Bhattacharya said, "Definitely, the behaviour of the West Bengal government and the Chief Minister is condemnable. It does not speak highly of the office they are holding. But at the same time, I am shocked to find that the President of India expressed her petty feelings in a public meeting."

"Probably she has been noticing that the Prime Minister of a country and the Chief Minister of a state always use all forums for their private interest. The President might have been misled by that," he said.

Political Row Escalates

Meanwhile, Congress leader Imran Masood said, "Who will tolerate the country's disrespect? You are disrespecting the country."

The BJP has accused the TMC government of insulting the President, while the TMC has rejected allegations of protocol violation.

PM Modi Accuses TMC of 'Gross Disrespect'

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the All India Trinamool Congress-led government in West Bengal, accusing it of showing "gross disrespect" towards Droupadi Murmu during her recent visit to the State.

Addressing a public event in the national capital, the Prime Minister said that President Murmu had visited West Bengal to attend a celebration honouring the Santhal tribal tradition, but the Trinamool Congress allegedly boycotted the event. He further said that the programme held special significance for the President and the tribal community, noting that Murmu herself comes from a tribal background and has consistently expressed concern for the welfare of the Santhal community.

"Today, as the nation celebrates International Women's Day, it is deeply concerning that just yesterday, the TMC government in West Bengal demonstrated gross disrespect towards the honourable President of India, Droupadi Murmu. President Murmu ji visited Bengal to attend a significant celebration honouring the Santhal tribal tradition. However, the TMC chose to boycott this sacred and important event, which holds great meaning for both the President and the tribal community, given that the President herself is from a tribal background and has shown deep concern for the Santhal community," PM Modi said. (ANI)