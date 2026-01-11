A state-funded project studying cancer treatment using cow dung, urine and milk is under probe in Jabalpur after officials found possible misuse of funds. Investigators flagged spending on travel, vehicles and equipment, with little research output.

A research project launched with public money to explore cancer treatment using cow dung, cow urine and milk has come under scrutiny in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur. What was promoted as a science-backed study rooted in traditional knowledge has now turned into an alleged financial scandal, after officials found signs of misuse of funds at Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University, according to a report by The Times of India.

What the project was about

The project, known as the Panchgavya research scheme, was launched in 2011 after the Madhya Pradesh government approved Rs 3.5 crore. The aim was to study whether products derived from cows, such as gobar (cow dung), gaumutra (cow urine) and milk, could help treat serious diseases, including cancer.

The initiative was presented as an effort to combine modern science with traditional practices. It was expected to produce research findings that could support or reject these claims using scientific methods, the TOI report added.

How the probe began

Complaints were raised about possible misuse of research funds, prompting Jabalpur Collector Raghvendra Singh to order a formal inquiry. A two-member committee was set up, led by Additional Collector RS Marawi, to examine how the money was spent.

During an initial review of documents, the committee found spending that appeared unrelated to the research project.

What the inquiry found so far

According to Additional Collector RS Marawi, around Rs 3 lakh from the research fund was spent on air travel. However, there was no proof that these trips were connected to research work.

The probe also found that a car was purchased from the research head using project money. In addition, nearly Rs 15 lakh was spent on vehicle repairs, petrol and diesel.

Close to Rs 1.75 crore was used to buy raw materials and machines. Investigators found that many of these items were purchased at prices far higher than market rates.

Another Rs 15 lakh was spent on furniture and electronic items, while nearly Rs 5 lakh went towards other expenses, all taken from the research budget.

Lack of research output

Despite the large amount of money spent, officials found very little evidence of meaningful research output. This raised serious questions about whether the project achieved its stated scientific goals.

The inquiry committee has submitted its report to the Collector, and further administrative action will be decided based on the findings.

University’s response

The university said the cow-based cancer research project ended in 2018 and claimed that all technical and financial records were approved at the time. Vice-Chancellor Mandeep Sharma said officials are now gathering project details and will share information after reviewing records, even as a government probe flagged alleged misuse of funds and limited research outcomes.