Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann unveiled the 'Mukh Mantri Mavan Dhiyan da Satkar Scheme,' offering monthly aid to women. He called the budget an 'affidavit of progress,' boosting funds for education and sports while defending his government's fiscal policies.

'Mukh Mantri Mavan Dhiyan da Satkar Scheme' announced

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday announced the 'Mukh Mantri Mavan Dhiyan da Satkar Scheme,' under which women in the general category will receive ₹1,000 per month, while women from Scheduled Castes (SC) and backward classes will get ₹1,500. He also described the 2026-27 state budget as an "affidavit of progress," highlighting initiatives aimed at women, education, and sports.

"A scheme has been announced providing Rs 1,000 per month for women in the General category and Rs 1,500 for women from the Scheduled Castes and backward classes," Mann told the media. He emphasised that the budget, presented on International Women's Day, reflects the government's commitment to women and pro-people policies.

'Affidavit of Progress' with focus on key sectors

"This budget is not just a document; it is an 'affidavit of progress.' We have increased the education budget by 7% and allocated a record Rs 1,791 crore for sports. Sports are essential in Punjab as our primary weapon in the war against drugs. When children win prizes and medals, it inspires others to stay healthy and stay away from the curse of addiction," the Chief Minister added.

Mann congratulated the women of Punjab on the occasion of International Women's Day, saying, "I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the mothers, daughters, sisters, and children of Punjab. I hope and pray that they get the necessary and supportive environment to realise their dreams and soar high in the skies. They will progress in every field."

Budget benefits for women and families

Highlighting other benefits of the budget, he said, "Almost every facility ultimately benefits women. For instance, the ₹10 lakh health insurance scheme: it is the mothers and sisters of the family who worry about health and often set aside money for emergencies. This ₹10 lakh scheme will save that money for them; these are essentially household and kitchen savings."

He also mentioned free bus travel and 600 units of free electricity, noting that such measures primarily help families manage daily expenses. "If a home cannot run without mothers and sisters, then the country cannot run without them either," Mann said.

CM Mann defends fiscal management

The Chief Minister defended the government's fiscal management, countering Opposition claims about an empty treasury. "We know how to manage the people's money. We have purchased thermal plants, restarted coal mines, closed toll plazas, opened Aam Aadmi Clinics and 'Schools of Eminence,' and are building 43,000 km of roads," Mann added.

Praise for Kejriwal and AAP's politics

Mann further praised AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, stating, "Arvind Kejriwal has initiated a politics of transparency and honesty. His acquittal in the cases against him in Delhi is being seen as a major victory for truth. There is a lot of enthusiasm in the country that our party transfers people's money back to the people. Today, we are standing here in front of you after fulfilling all the guarantees we promised within four years. We have also completed those guarantees which we didn't promise."

His remarks come after Delhi court discharged Kejriwal, former Delhi minister Manish Sisodia and 21 others in the Delhi excise police case.

Finance Minister presents budget, Opposition critical

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema presented the fifth state budget in the assembly, coinciding with International Women's Day and said that the government has focused on every section of society in the last four years. Before presenting the Budget, Minister Cheema congratulated the women on International Women's Day and boasted that AAP is the "first government" to present a budget on Women's Day.

Punjab Leader of Opposition Pratap Singh Bajwa lashed out at the AAP-led Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Singh government for allegedly backtracking on the poll promises. He further claimed that the government will announce financial aid, keeping in view the elections.

Congress women protest over previous promise

In another development, women leaders and workers of the Punjab Congress, including Aekom Warring, daughter of state Congress chief Raja Warring, staged a protest against the Punjab government for not giving women the Rs 1,000 monthly allowance promised during the poll manifesto. They were later detained by the police. (ANI)