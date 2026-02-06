CCTV footage from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra, captured a man assaulting a woman for nearly 15 minutes on a deserted road on January 31, 2026. The video shows him groping, dragging, and hitting her.

A shocking CCTV footage from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar in Maharashtra has emerged showing a woman being groped, dragged and physically assaulted by a man for nearly 15 minutes on a deserted road in the early hours of January 31, 2026.

The disturbing incident, recorded around 3:27 a.m., has reignited public anger over women’s safety and law enforcement responses to such crimes.

According to the video released by local media, the woman and the man can be seen walking on an empty stretch when the confrontation begins. Initial moments show the woman gesturing defensively as the man, initially on a phone call, suddenly wraps his arms around her. He then drags her to the side of the road and makes her sit on a staircase before lifting and pulling her by her left hand and right leg.

Despite the victim’s repeated attempts to break free, the man continues to physically abuse her, pulling her down stairs and hitting her as she cries and tries to escape. The assault appears to go uninterrupted for more than ten minutes, with no passing cars or bystanders intervening due to the isolated location and the early hour. Eventually, after the prolonged attack, the man appears to walk away while making a phone call — with the woman following behind him visibly distressed.

The graphic nature of the footage has triggered widespread outrage on social media and among local residents, who have condemned the apparent lack of intervention during the violence. Public safety advocates argue that such prolonged assault in a public space highlights ongoing concerns about how quickly law enforcement can react to violent crimes against women, especially in off-peak hours.

Local police sources confirmed that authorities are actively searching for both the suspect and the woman seen in the footage. Although the identities of the individuals are not yet known, the video has been circulated within law enforcement circles to aid identification and capture. Police have urged anyone with information to come forward to assist the investigation and bring the attacker to justice.