Sunetra Pawar was sworn in as Maharashtra's first woman Deputy CM, a move hailed as historic. She fills the vacancy left by her husband Ajit Pawar's death. NCP leaders congratulated her, with Chhagan Bhujbal hoping for a woman CM in the future.

Senior NCP leader and Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Saturday congratulated Sunetra Pawar on taking oath as the first woman Deputy Chief Minister of the state and expressed hope that a woman would one day also become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Speaking to ANI, Bhujbal said, "Sunetra Pawar has taken oath as the first woman Deputy CM of the state. I also wish that a woman should also become the CM of the state."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Earlier today, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Sana Malik hailed Sunetra Pawar's appointment as Deputy CM, calling it a historic moment for the state. "History has been written as Sunetra Pawar has taken oath as the first woman deputy CM of the state. Maharashtra will get a lot of benefit as she has always been working for social causes and the upliftment of women," Malik said to ANI.

State Minister Hasan Mushrif also welcomed Sunetra Pawar's elevation, saying, "Sunetra Pawar has become the first woman deputy CM of the state." On the absence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar from the swearing-in ceremony, Mushrif added, "How will he come, his party is different, ours is different."

Sunetra Pawar Takes Oath as Deputy CM

Sunetra Pawar, who was chosen as the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party today after the tragic demise of her husband Ajit Pawar, took oath as the state's Deputy CM at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai amid chants of 'Ajit dada amar rahe'. Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath of office to Sunetra Pawar in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. She stepped into fill the post that became vacant following the tragic demise of NCP chief Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on January 28 in Baramati. With this, Sunetra Pawar becomes the first woman Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Profile and Political Journey

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, State President of NCP, Sunil Tatkare and NCP Working President Praful Patel, and Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal were also present at the swearing-in ceremony. She was elected leader of the NCP Legislative Party earlier today. NCP leaders then met with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to finalise Sunetra Pawar's appointment as Deputy CM. Sunetra Pawar is known for her work in sustainable development, environmental conservation, and rural empowerment. As a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, she has emerged as a driving force behind several initiatives that promote inclusive and sustainable progress.

Vacancy Following Ajit Pawar's Demise

Ajit Pawar passed away on Wednesday when a chartered plane carrying him crashed-landed in Baramati. Among the deceased were his personal security officer, a flight attendant, and two pilots. (ANI)