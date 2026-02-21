Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai a happy birthday, praising his transformative efforts. CM Sai thanked the PM, crediting his 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' mantra for the state's success in public welfare.

PM Modi Extends Birthday Greetings, CM Sai Responds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended birthday greetings to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, praying for his long life and good health. In an 'X' post, PM Modi said CM Sai's efforts to boost Chhattisgarh are admirable and have a transformative impact on people's lives. "Warm birthday wishes to CM of Chhattisgarh, Shri Vishnu Deo Sai. His efforts to boost Chhattisgarh's progress are admirable and are having a transformative impact on people's lives. Praying for his long life and good health," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

Replying to PM Modi's wishes, CM Sai expressed gratitude to him, crediting his dynamic leadership and 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' mantra as the reason behind the double-engine government of Chhattisgarh reaching new heights of public welfare. "Prime Minister, I express my sincere gratitude for your heartfelt and affectionate message of good wishes. It is through your dynamic leadership and the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' that the double-engine government of Chhattisgarh has reached new heights of public welfare. I assure you that under your guidance, Chhattisgarh will remain fully committed with all its energy and dedication to the great endeavor of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'," said the 'X' post.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Also Extends Wishes

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished CM Sai on his birthday stating that under his leadership Chhattisgarh is witnessing a beautiful era of peace, security, and the welfare of every section of society. "Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai Under your leadership, Chhattisgarh is witnessing a beautiful era of peace, security, and the welfare of every section of society. I pray to Maa Danteshwari for your excellent health and a long life," Shah wrote on 'X'.

About Vishnu Deo Sai

Vishnu Deo Sai, who is serving as the fourth Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, took oath on December 13, 2023. (ANI)