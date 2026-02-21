Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore hailed the IAF's aerobatic show in Jaipur as an inspiration for youth. He also praised the IAF's readiness. Meanwhile, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma slammed the Congress for its conduct at an AI summit.

Rathore Hails IAF Air Show as 'Moment of Pride'

Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore hailed the Indian Air Force's Suryakiran and Sarang Aerobatic show at Jal Mahal as a moment of pride and inspiration for the youth of the state. "These are our youth, our young people. As you've seen, three warriors, residents of Jaipur, were flying these aeroplanes. They've studied here in school. The feats they've performed, the skill they've displayed in air combat, the way the Sarang helicopter is a symbol of self-reliant India, and the combat style they showcased before all of us, it will inspire many youth," Singh said.

He added that the participation of local pilots made the event even more special. "When they can fly aeroplanes like this, we can too. Along with this, our engineers have kept these machines in absolutely magnificent condition. Remember that in peacetime, when there's no war, the Air Force uses its machines to the fullest extent so that they're always ready for war," he said.

The Minister described the event as an opportunity for pride in Rajasthan, calling it the "land of sacrifices and heroes." "When the Army and Air Force come here and perform, they give salute and honour to those heroes and make us proud. Everything is possible. All it takes is willpower and hard work," he said.

The Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team and Sarang Helicopter Display Team are scheduled to perform on February 20 and 22 in collaboration with the Rajasthan government.

CM Sharma Slams Congress Over AI Summit Conduct

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma termed the conduct of the Congress at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 as highly unfortunate and shameful, alleging that it was an attempt to tarnish the country's image on an international stage.

In a statement issued on Friday, Sharma said that at a time when the world is appreciating India's technological progress, innovation capabilities and bright future, the Congress's attempt to defame the nation from a prestigious global platform is condemnable. He said that foreign delegates, investors and leading technology experts from across the world were participating in the summit and positively discussing India's growing global credibility, digital revolution and emerging leadership role in the field of artificial intelligence. (ANI)