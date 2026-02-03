- Home
A father of three children, aspiring to contest the upcoming panchayat elections in Maharashtra, despite being ineligible under the two-child norm, allegedly murdered one of his six-year-old twin daughters by drowning her in a Telangana canal.
Maharashtra Panchayat Election Murder
Desire to contest panchayat election becomes dangerous
Pandurang Kondamangle, a resident of Kerur village in Mukhed taluka of Nanded district, ran a barber shop in his village. He wanted to contest the upcoming panchayat elections. But he had three children, a son and six-year-old twin daughters. Due to the two-child rule for panchayat elections in Maharashtra, he was not eligible to contest. Pandurang sought advice on this problem from his friend and the current village sarpanch, Ganesh Ramchandra Shinde. Together, they hatched a horrifying plan, to get rid of one of the twin daughters, Prachi.
Adoption or abandonment options?
The police investigation revealed that they first considered putting the child up for adoption. But with his name still on the birth certificate, he wouldn't have gained election eligibility. The idea of abandoning the child also came up, but they feared she might return. Then, they chose the cruelest path—murder.
Killed daughter by drowning
Pandurang took his six-year-old daughter Prachi on his motorcycle to the Nizam Sagar canal in the nearby Nizamabad district of Telangana. There, he pushed the girl into the canal and fled the scene. People working in nearby fields heard a noise and, upon looking, saw the girl's body floating in the water.
Body recovered
The police recovered the body and began their investigation. The girl's pictures were shared on social media. A person recognized the photo and informed the police. Under intense questioning, the father confessed to the crime. Subsequently, both Pandurang and the sarpanch were arrested.
