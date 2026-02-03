Shweta Kumari

A journalist with a passion for turning breaking news into captivating stories. I'm also a Delhi University alumna with a degree in English literature (a storyteller at heart and a grammar ninja by instinct). With a past life at one of the top media outlets, India Today and nearly 4 years of experience in the newsroom, I am skilled in writing, editing, and shaping news stories that keep readers on the edge of their seats. Whether it's reporting digital breaking news, national, international, political news, or fine-tuning syntax, or crafting trending articles, I'm your go-to wordsmith. When not chasing headlines, you’ll find me lost in the melody of music or turning pages of a swoon-worthy romance novel. What describes me the best, you ask? Well, a newsroom hustler by day, hopeless romantic by night!