JD(U) national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan condemned the 'shameful' shirtless protest by Indian Youth Congress workers at the India AI Summit. The protest was against PM Modi, accusing him of being 'compromised'. Protesters were detained by police.

Janata Dal (United) national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan condemned the protest held by Indian Youth Congress workers during the India AI Summit. "This is a very shameful and unfortunate incident. The plight of Congress is now beyond the control of Rahul Ji and his group. There is no doubt that they are raising questions on the image of Congress," he said.

The statement follows the recent incident where cadres of the Indian Youth Congress staged a 'shirtless' protest stunt at Bharat Mandapam against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticising the AI Impact Summit and accusing the PM of being "compromised". During the protest, party workers removed their shirts as a mark of dissent.

In a statement, the Indian Youth Congress said its workers were protesting against a "compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the AI Summit." Police later detained the protesters.

"Indian Youth Congress workers raised their voice and protested against the compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the AI Summit," an official post from Indian Youth Congress said.

The protest followed Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi attacking the Government on the organisation of the summit and saying, "Instead of leveraging India's talent and data, the AI summit is a disorganised PR spectacle - Indian data up for sale, Chinese products showcased."

JD(U) confident on Rajya Sabha elections

Meanwhile, speaking on the Rajya Sabha elections, the JD(U) national spokesperson said, "We have enough base to win all five seats, and we are confident that we will win all five seats in Bihar."

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday announced the schedule for the upcoming biennial elections to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to fill the 37 seats across 10 states, as the members are set to complete their term in April 2026, as per a press release. (ANI)