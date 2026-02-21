Cuban delegation President Rafael Ezpeleta, impressed by India during the AI Impact Summit, lauded its inclusive AI vision. He revealed plans for tech collaboration with Indiasoft and NASSCOM, with a scheduled visit to Bengaluru's tech parks.

Cuban Delegation Praises India's AI Leadership

Rafael Luis Torralbas Ezpeleta, President of the Cuban delegation, expressed his delight during his first visit to India, saying he is deeply impressed by the country. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit, he described the event as the first major Global South summit focused on Artificial Intelligence and praised India's proposal for promoting inclusive AI. "This is my first time in India, and I'm very impressed with this country... This is the first Global South big summit in Artificial Intelligence, and we appreciate India's proposal about inclusive AI... We are focused on informatics science and data science in some of our universities," said Rafael Ezpeleta.

Exploring Tech Collaboration

Ezpeleta further stated that, through the Cuban Embassy, discussions are underway with Indiasoft and NASSCOM. The delegation plans to visit Bengaluru, including the Science and Technology Park there, to explore opportunities for collaboration with Indian organisations and companies, particularly in the technology sector. "Through our Embassy, we are in a conversation with Indiasoft, with NASSCOM chamber. We will visit Bangalore and we hope to visit Science and Technology Park at Bangalore and we will try to find out the way to cooperate with organisations in India, especially with companies," he added.

About the India AI Impact Summit

The India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, reflects on the transformative potential of AI, aligning with the national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and the global principle of AI for Humanity. This summit is part of an evolving international process aimed at strengthening global cooperation on the governance, safety, and societal impact of AI.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. It started on February 16 and ended on February 20, 2026. The Summit brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

