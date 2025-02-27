Mahakumbh's grand conclusion: Sky dazzles with spectacular light show and fireworks; WATCH moment

The world’s largest spiritual congregation, Maha Kumbh 2025, came to a breathtaking close with a spectacular display of lights and fireworks that illuminated the night sky over the sacred waters. As the 45-day-long gathering concluded, devotees witnessed an unforgettable moment -one that blended spirituality with grandeur.

With an astonishing 66.21 crore pilgrims from across the globe converging at the sacred confluence, Maha Kumbh 2025 shattered records, solidifying its place in history. From ritualistic holy dips to profound discourses by revered saints, the event was a melting pot of devotion, tradition, and faith.

The grand finale was nothing short of magical. A mesmerizing light show and a dazzling array of fireworks transformed the night sky into a celestial canvas, symbolizing the spiritual enlightenment and divine energy of the gathering. As sky illuminated, chants of devotion echoed, marking the end of this unparalleled event with an aura of sanctity and celebration.

The Prayagraj Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh, which started on January 13, culminated its 45-day calendar on the occasion of Mahashivratri on February 26.

A historic gathering: More than just religious affair

This year, Kumbh Mela not only united millions in spiritual harmony but also showcased India's organizational prowess on an unprecedented scale. Pilgrims from across the country and the world flocked to the sacred Triveni Sangam to partake in the revered ritual of the holy dip, at the sacred confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, believing it to cleanse sins and bestow salvation.

Organizing an event of such magnitude comes with colossal expenses. This year's Kumbh Mela witnessed an investment of around Rs 7,000 crore, covering infrastructure development, security, sanitation, electricity, and other essential services. However, the financial returns far outweighed the costs. The festival generated an estimated revenue of Rs 22.5 to Rs 26.25 lakh crore, significantly boosting India’s economy, especially in tourism, transport, and local businesses.

This surge was driven by expenditures in transportation, accommodation, food, retail, and other services by millions of attendees. Notably, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) reported that approximately 80% of visitors spent an average of Rs 5,000 each, significantly boosting local businesses and the state's economy.

