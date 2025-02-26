Maha Kumbh marks grand culmination today- 45 days, 65 crore devotees, Rs 3 lakh crore revenue, expenses & more

The Prayagraj Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh, which started on January 13, culminated its 45-day calendar on the occasion of Mahashivratri on February 26.

The Prayagraj Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh, which started on January 13, culminated its 45-day calendar on the occasion of Mahashivratri on February 26. Devotees from across the globe participated in ritualistic baths at the sacred confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, seeking spiritual purification and liberation. As the grand event concludes today, it leaves behind a remarkable legacy that intertwines profound spiritual significance with substantial economic impact, attendance and economic contributions.

The Uttar Pradesh state government allocated an estimated Rs 6,382 crore (approximately $800 million) for event management and infrastructure development, marking a 72% increase from the 2019 Kumbh budget.

A historic gathering: More than just religious affair

The Kumbh Mela is widely regarded as one of the largest religious congregations in the world. This year, it not only united millions in spiritual harmony but also showcased India's organizational prowess on an unprecedented scale. Pilgrims from across the country and the world flocked to the sacred Triveni Sangam to partake in the revered ritual of the holy dip, believing it to cleanse sins and bestow salvation.

Organizing an event of such magnitude comes with colossal expenses. This year's Kumbh Mela witnessed an investment of around Rs 7,000 crore, covering infrastructure development, security, sanitation, electricity, and other essential services. However, the financial returns far outweighed the costs. The festival generated an estimated revenue of Rs 22.5 to Rs 26.25 lakh crore, significantly boosting India’s economy, especially in tourism, transport, and local businesses.

This surge was driven by expenditures in transportation, accommodation, food, retail, and other services by millions of attendees. Notably, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) reported that approximately 80% of visitors spent an average of Rs 5,000 each, significantly boosting local businesses and the state's economy.

A look at revenue

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has projected that Maha Kumbh 2025 will contribute over Rs 3 lakh crore to the state's economy. Entrepreneurs from various sectors have flocked to this grand spiritual gathering, eyeing a Rs 2-lakh-crore business opportunity, as per industry body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

Major players from FMCG, tech start-ups, and fintech sectors are leveraging the occasion to expand their market presence. Historical data highlights the exponential revenue growth from previous Kumbh Melas. In 2013, the government earned Rs 12,000 crore against an expenditure of Rs 1,017 crore. By 2019, revenue soared to Rs 1.2 lakh crore, with expenses rising to Rs 2,112 crore.

Also read: PM Modi extends Maha Shivaratri wishes, prays to 'strengthen the resolve for a developed India'

Unprecedented footfall: 620 million devotees take holy dip

This year's Kumbh Mela saw an astonishing 620 million devotees taking the sacred bath at Triveni Sangam. On the most auspicious days, over 100 million pilgrims participated in the ritual, turning the rivers into a sea of faith and devotion. This massive turnout not only reaffirmed the cultural and spiritual significance of the event but also drew global attention.

Employment boom, jobs creation

The organization of the Kumbh Mela led to the creation of thousands of jobs across various sectors. Temporary employment surged in fields such as tent setup, transportation, security, sanitation, healthcare, and hospitality. Additionally, local businesses, artisans, and craftsmen witnessed a remarkable increase in sales, further fueling economic growth in the region.

Also read: Savarkar’s Anadi Mi, Anant Mi to receive first Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Rajya Prerna Geet Award

Latest Videos