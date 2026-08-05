A 28-year-old man was arrested after a video showed him kissing a woman outside her house. Police scanned 25 CCTV footage to trace the accused.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in Moradabad for kissing a burqa-clad woman outside her home on July 28. The accused, identified as Mukesh, a resident of Milak Basera Khas village in Kundarki, was produced in court on Sunday and sent to judicial custody.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening in Karula Gali Number 3 on Sambhal Road. The woman had returned home after shopping at the weekly market when the accused allegedly followed her. According to police, the man approached her from behind, kissed her, and fled the spot when she raised an alarm.

A 22-second video of the incident surfaced on social media, prompting police to launch an investigation. The woman filed a complaint at the Katghar police station on July 29, providing CCTV footage as evidence. Police scanned at least 25 CCTV cameras from the area to trace the accused.

Victim says police action was swift, demands strict punishment for accused

Speaking after the arrest, the victim expressed relief over the swift police action. "If such an incident can happen at my own doorstep, then where will women be safe? I was entering my home. I never imagined something like this would happen in my own lane," she said.

She added, "The police acted very quickly on my complaint and arrested the accused. I am very happy with their response. I want the accused to receive the strictest punishment so that he never dares to do such a disgusting act with anyone again."

Superintendent of Police (City) Ranvijay Singh confirmed that the incident occurred on July 28. "The woman was talking on her phone outside her house when the accused approached her, committed the act, and fled. We registered a case and, with the help of CCTV footage, arrested the accused," he said.

Police said the accused had followed the woman from the market to her house. After the incident, the woman informed her family members about the assault. The family then approached the police and submitted the CCTV footage.

The accused was produced before a court on Sunday afternoon and sent to jail. Police said further investigation is ongoing. Officials have not ruled out the possibility of additional charges being added.

The incident has raised concerns about women's safety in the area. Local residents have demanded stricter measures to prevent such incidents. Some have questioned why the accused was not arrested earlier despite the video going viral.