Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring alleged a 'collusion' between BJP and AAP, stating the party is strengthening its booth-level organisation for the 2027 assembly polls. He expressed confidence that Congress will form the next government in Punjab.

Congress gears up for 2027, alleges BJP-AAP collusion

Alleging a "collusion" between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday said the party was alerting people at the booth level and strengthening its organisation ahead of the 2027 state Assembly elections.

Speaking with ANI after a party meeting in Moga, Warring said the party is strengthening its campaign. He expressed confidence that Congress will win the next assembly polls in the state. "It was a good meeting. 'Har Booth Congress Mazboot' is going on. BJP and AAP are colluding and they can cause harm. So, we are alerting people to keep an eye on the booths," he said. "We are prepared for 2027, Congress party will form the government (in Punjab)," he added.

In a post on X, Warring hailed the enthusiasm of Congress workers who attended the Moga meeting. "What I witnessed in Moga today touched my heart. The energy, the passion and the determination of our Congress workers right from the booth level was something truly special. In their eyes, I could see hope, in their voices, confidence and in their spirit, the determination to fight for Punjab," he said.

"This is not just an organisation being built; this is a movement rising from the grassroots. Congress is strong in every booth. Our workers are our strength, our pride and the heartbeat of Congress. Moga's message today was loud and clear. Congress is ready, Punjab is ready," he added.

'No infighting in Punjab Congress'

Responding to allegations of infighting within the Punjab Congress, party MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa denied any discord and asserted that the party was united. "There is no infighting in Punjab, and I want to make one thing clear: we will emerge victorious...The differences have been resolved...Neither the BJP nor the Aam Aadmi Party will come to power in Punjab; it will be the Congress," Randhawa told ANI.

AAP dismisses claims, questions Congress' role as opposition

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, however, expressed confidence of the party returning to power. "The Congress party is grappling with mass defections. Regarding the issue of employment, specifically, how many jobs have been provided, we presented the complete data in the Legislative Assembly, detailing the employment opportunities created for the youth of Punjab. We provided specific figures and cited numerous examples in response to questions raised by Opposition MLAs, showing exactly how many young people had secured jobs in their respective villages and constituencies. I believe it is now clear to the people of Punjab that the Aam Aadmi Party government is the only government in the state that is actively creating employment opportunities for the public," Cheema said.

AAP leader and Punjab Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO also criticised the Congress. "Congress has lost its ground and is now fighting a battle for survival. They do not let the Assembly function or raise issues. Their only agenda is to walk out. Whenever the Assembly begins, they create an issue and leave, then claim outside that they are protesting because the government is not listening. This is not true. We are present in the Assembly, ready to answer questions and discuss issues, but they are not playing the constructive role of an opposition," ETO said.