Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot visited student leader Shubham Rewar at a Jaipur hospital. Rewar is on a 15-day hunger strike demanding student union elections. Gehlot backed the demand and urged Rewar to end his fast.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Monday visited Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur to meet student leader Shubham Rewar, who is on a 15th-day hunger strike demanding student union elections in the state. Rewar was admitted to the hospital a few days ago after his health deteriorated. He has been on a hunger strike for 15 days, pressing for the conduct of student union elections in Rajasthan.

Gehlot Questions Govt Delay, Urges Student to End Fast

Speaking to reporters after meeting Rewar, Gehlot said the demand for elections has been pending for a long time and questioned the government's delay. "People have been demanding this for a long time: that elections be held. It is beyond comprehension why the government is not conducting them...we have been consistently advocating for it. It is a popular demand of the youth of Rajasthan," he said.

Gehlot, himself a product of student politics, highlighted the role of campus elections in shaping political leadership. "Think of how many people have risen through student politics. I am one of them myself, though I actually lost my student union election; don't they understand, even after the Gen Z episode - what their strength is? The Education Minister had to resign," he said. Gen Z protests erupted in Delhi's Jantar Mantar in July 2026, over NEET paper leaks where thousands of young protesters marched toward Parliament.

He expressed concern over Rewar's deteriorating health and said he had urged him to end the fast. "It has been 15 days since Shubham began his hunger strike. He stopped drinking water...I even had to force him to drink water...I told him that even if the response isn't positive, the hunger strike should be called off, and we will all take this cause forward together," Gehlot said.

The Congress leader said the issue transcends party lines and called for wider student support. "If people can take to the streets across Delhi, this issue is just as significant. The entire student community will extend its support; even ABVP students might join the cause. This is a common demand; it isn't specific to the Congress or the BJP. The Chief Minister ought to have been responsive to such demands," he added.

Gehlot Takes to X, Slams BJP Govt

In a post on X, Gehlot said he met Rewar at SMS Hospital and had him given water. "Today, upon reaching SMS Hospital in Jaipur, I met student leader Shri Shubham Rewar, who has been on a hunger strike for the past 15 days, and inquired about his well-being. Shri Rewar had also given up water since yesterday. Considering his deteriorating health, I had him given water and advised him to end the hunger strike. The BJP government's attitude towards the youth is absolutely not appropriate. The state government should demonstrate sensitivity by promptly addressing these demands and finding a solution", he wrote.

In another post, Gehlot compared Rajasthan with Madhya Pradesh and urged the government to announce elections. "Student leader Shri Shubham Rewar has been on an ongoing fast unto death for the past 15 days at SMS Hospital in support of the demand for student union elections, and now he has even stopped drinking water. The BJP government has neither made any effort to end his fast nor considered his demands with sympathy. Countless students across the state are demanding student union elections, yet the government remains stubbornly opposed. What exactly is the BJP government so afraid of? In the neighboring state of Madhya Pradesh, student union elections will be held in all 15 government universities by September 2026, as per the High Court's orders. The Rajasthan government should learn from there and immediately announce the elections. Government representatives should promptly visit Shubham Rewar at the hospital, meet with him, and take the initiative to end his fast."

Student Leader Thanks Gehlot, Outlines Demands

Student leader Shubham Rewar thanked Gehlot for extending support to the agitation demanding student union elections. Outlining the core demands of the protest, Rewar said the agitation is seeking "the immediate restoration of student union elections at Rajasthan University and the establishment of the Rajasthani Language Department."

"Respected Ashok Gehlot ji, heartfelt thanks and gratitude for raising your voice in support of youth rights and student interests in this difficult situation! Your support and solidarity infuse new energy into millions of youth and the student power of Rajasthan. Our demands -- the immediate restoration of student union elections at Rajasthan University and the establishment of the Rajasthani Language Department -- are not just ours, but are connected to the future and democratic rights of every youth in the state," he wrote.

Rewar also took a swipe at the state government over its handling of the issue. "Despite the government's indifference, our morale remains unshakable. Until the youth's voice is heard and concrete, positive decisions are taken on our demands, this struggle and fast will continue in the same way. Once again, our thanks for your support!", he added. (ANI)