The BJP, led by Jai Ram Thakur, launched a statewide protest against the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, gheraoing CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's residence over allegations of corruption, political vendetta, and anti-people policies.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday launched a statewide agitation against the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, with thousands of party workers staging a protest and gheraoing Oak Over, the official residence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in Shimla over allegations of political vendetta, corruption, deteriorating law and order and "anti-people" policies.

Protest March in Shimla

The protest, led by Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and presided over by BJP Himachal Pradesh president Dr Rajeev Bindal, witnessed the participation of party MLAs, MPs, elected representatives, office-bearers and workers from across the state.

After a public meeting, BJP workers marched through the city to Sher-e-Punjab before proceeding to Oak Over, where they held a gherao of the Chief Minister's official residence. Demonstrators raised slogans against the state government over alleged corruption, misuse of police and administration, political vendetta and what they described as the "murder of democracy." A large number of workers staged a sit-in outside the Chief Minister's residence before police stopped them.

Jai Ram Thakur Alleges 'Murder of Democracy'

Addressing the gathering, Jai Ram Thakur alleged that the Congress government had adopted a policy of "closure and disruption" soon after assuming office and accused it of attempting to delay Panchayat and Urban Local Body elections out of fear of electoral defeat. "The people have already rejected the Congress in the Panchayat and Urban Local Body elections. The final verdict will be delivered in the Assembly elections. Instead of accepting the people's mandate, the government is registering false cases against BJP leaders and workers and misusing the police and administration to suppress democratic voices," he said.

Claims of Political Vendetta

Thakur claimed the BJP was forced to approach the High Court and the Supreme Court to ensure local body elections were conducted and asserted that the election results reflected growing public dissatisfaction with the ruling Congress. He also alleged that false criminal cases had been registered against BJP leaders, including state president Rajeev Bindal, MLAs Sudhir Sharma and Ashish Sharma, Hoshiar Singh, Rajendra Rana and others, accusing the government of targeting opposition leaders and even newly elected Panchayat and District Council representatives.

Concerns Over Law and Order

The former Chief Minister further alleged that journalists publishing reports critical of the government and citizens expressing dissent on social media were facing action. He said the BJP would raise these issues during the upcoming Assembly session beginning August 21 while simultaneously intensifying its agitation across the state. Expressing concern over law and order, Thakur referred to recent murder cases in Shimla and Bilaspur, alleging that criminal activities had increased under the present government. He also cautioned government officials against acting under political pressure, saying accountability would follow if authority was misused.

BJP Vows to Intensify Agitation

Announcing the next phase of the agitation, Rajiv Bindal said Wednesday's protest marked only the beginning of a sustained mass movement against the Congress government. "This is only the beginning. BJP will organise protests every month in every Assembly constituency and every Mandal until this anti-people Congress government is removed from power. We will take this movement to every village, every Panchayat and every household."

Congress Accused of Failing Electoral Promises

Bindal accused the Congress government of failing to fulfil its key electoral promises, including financial assistance to women, employment commitments and other welfare assurances. He alleged that several public institutions and welfare schemes initiated during the previous BJP government had been shut down and claimed that women, youth, farmers, employees, pensioners and daily wage workers had been neglected. He also accused the government of increasing the financial burden on the public through higher electricity tariffs, diesel and cement prices while alleging that corruption, nepotism and administrative misuse had become widespread.

The BJP announced that it would organise similar protests every month across all Assembly constituencies and Mandals in Himachal Pradesh as part of its statewide campaign against the Congress government.

The protest concluded with BJP leaders and workers taking a pledge to continue the agitation against the state government over what they described as corruption, political vendetta and anti-people policies until it is voted out of office.