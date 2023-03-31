Madhya Pradesh: Woman shockingly resurfaces nine years after father and brother jailed for her murder

Upon receiving permission from SDM court, the police had conducted an excavation of the area where Kanchan's remains were supposedly buried. They discovered 210 bones, including parts of the skull, hands, and feet, which were sent for DNA testing.

A young girl from Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh was believed to have been murdered nine years ago has resurfaced alive and healthy. This incident has raised questions about the conduct of police investigation that led to the arrest of her father and brother.

This incident took place in 2014 when Kanchan Uike, a 14-year-old girl from Jopanala village in Chhindwara, went missing. Her father, Sannu Uike, lodged a complaint with the local police, but despite a long search, Kanchan was never found.

Also read: Khalistan radical preacher Amritpal Singh says he 'won't surrender' in new Facebook live video

After seven years of desperate searching, the police claimed to have cracked the case in 2021, revealing that Kanchan's own brother had allegedly killed her with the help of their father and buried her body in a nearby mango field.

The accused brother was thrown behind bars, and the father, who had also been incarcerated for a year, was granted bail.

On Wednesday, Kanchan appeared alive. According to reports, the police had exhumed a skeleton from their own family grave, mistaking it for Kanchan's remains. In June 2014, Sannu Uike, Kanchan's father, had reported her missing, sparking a seven-year-long search for the young girl.

Also read: 8,428 plates of Idlis! Hyderabad Swiggy user spent Rs 6 lakh in 1 year on fluffy breakfast delicacy

In January 2021, the police claimed 'breakthrough', arresting Kanchan's father and brother, Sonu Uike, for her murder. Police submitted that confessed to the crime during interrogation, claiming that Sonu had killed his sister by striking her on the head with a stick, with the assistance of their father.

Upon receiving permission from SDM court, the police had conducted an excavation of the area where Kanchan's remains were supposedly buried. They discovered 210 bones, including parts of the skull, hands, and feet, which were sent for DNA testing.

While the DNA report from the overburdened FSL Laboratory at Sagar was pending, the remains were believed to be Kanchan's, and her brother and father were arrested and charged with her murder.

Also read: Delhi wakes up to water logged streets; IMD issues rain alert for Karnataka, Northwest India

Kanchan said that she had no idea that her brother had been accused of her murder until she met a man who recognised her while she was visiting her in-laws.

After sharing memories of her childhood, her mother confirmed her identity, informing her that her brother was still behind bars on a murder charge. Shocked and distressed, Kanchan immediately reported to the police, demanding that her brother be released, and compensation be paid to her family.