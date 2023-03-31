Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Khalistan radical preacher Amritpal Singh says he 'won't surrender' in new Facebook live video

    The live Facebook video surfaced a day after Singh released a video message on a YouTube channel wherein, he spoke about the arrest of his aides and their detention in Assam jail, and called 'Sarbat Khalsa' on the occasion of Baisakhi.

    Khalistan radical preacher Amritpal Singh on Thursday (March 30) went live on Facebook wherein he declared that he will not surrender. In the video, the radical preacher said, "Those who feel that I have turned fugitive and I have left my associates, should not keep this illusion in their mind. I do not fear death."

    Stating that he was "not like those who flee the country", Singh said, "One has to face a lot during the days of rebellion… These days of rebellion are difficult to pass." "I will soon appear before the world and will also be amongst the 'Sangat'," he added.

    The Khalistani leader also asked his family to "stay strong" in the video.

    The live Facebook video surfaced a day after Singh released a video message on a YouTube channel wherein, he spoke about the arrest of his aides and their detention in Assam jail, and called 'Sarbat Khalsa' on the occasion of Baisakhi.

    He had also said that "if the government wanted to arrest him, they could have come to his house and in that case, he would have surrendered". "But they tried to trap me by deploying lakhs of police personnel. God helped me escape," he said on Wednesday.

    Amritpal Singh, the Waris Punjab De chief, has been absconding for more than ten days now amid a massive manhunt against him. The police beefed up security in and around Amritsar and Bathinda after Singh's location was said to be in Punjab.

