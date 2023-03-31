Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    8,428 plates of Idlis! Hyderabad Swiggy user spent Rs 6 lakh in 1 year on fluffy breakfast delicacy

    According to the analysis, Swiggy has "delivered 33 million plates of idlis in the last 12 months, indicating the immense popularity of this dish among customers. Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai are the top three cities where idlis are ordered the most."

    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 11:21 AM IST

    Swiggy, an online food ordering and delivery platform, has revealed its analysis for World idli Day. The on-demand delivery platform analysed its data to see the popularity of idli in India and was shocked to see the statistics.

    In its analysis, the online food delivery platform revealed that India ordered almost 33 million plates of idli on Swiggy in the past year. Not only that, but one idli lover from Hyderabad is so in love with the Indian savoury rice cake that he spent more than 6 lakhs while ordering idlis from Swiggy in the last 12 months.

    According to the analysis, Swiggy has "delivered 33 million plates of idlis in the last 12 months, indicating the immense popularity of this dish among customers. Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai are the top three cities where idlis are ordered the most. Other cities that follow closely are Mumbai, Coimbatore, Pune, Vizag, Delhi, Kolkata, and Kochi."

    Amid the love for idli is drooling in India, one man from Hyderabad just took his love for idli to the next level. He placed maximum orders for idli on the platform and spent 6 lakh rupees in one year. Not just that, he placed orders for idli from different locations he travelled.

    "Wherever I go, the idli goes with me: A single Swiggy user from Hyderabad ordered the maximum number of idlis last year, spending a whopping 6 lakh rupees on this south Indian delicacy. What's more, this user has ordered 8,428 plates of idlis, including orders placed for friends and family, both while travelling across cities like Bangalore and Chennai," says Swiggy.

    Apart from ordering, Swiggy also analysed the time when people placed the number of orders for idli, favourite variants of Idli and so on. According to the report:

    The top 5 cities that order Idli the most are Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and Coimbatore.

    It also said that the most popular time to order idlis are Between 8 AM to 10 AM and people from Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Coimbatore, and Mumbai love idli on their plate for dinner too.

    Favourite variations for idli lovers: Bangaloreans - Rava Idli, Chennaites - Ghee Podi Idli, Hyderabadis - Karampodi Ghee Idly, Mumbaikars-Idli Vada.

    Swiggy also said that idli was the second most ordered breakfast item after masala dosa.

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2023, 11:21 AM IST
