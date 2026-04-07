A viral video from the Rajasthan SI exam has sparked outrage after women candidates were reportedly subjected to strict checks, including removal of buttons and cutting of sleeves. The measures, aimed at preventing cheating, divided opinion online. While some called them humiliating and unfair, others defended the steps due to past paper leaks.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) Sub-Inspector exam has come under controversy after reports of strict checking at an exam centre. According to reports, candidates were subjected to intense frisking. Staff reportedly removed metal buttons from salwar trousers. In some cases, candidates' sleeves were cut, sacred threads were snipped and earrings were removed too.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

These steps were taken to ensure that no electronic devices were hidden in clothing or accessories.

Also Read: Andhra Shocker! Barefoot Ginger Cleaning Video Goes Viral, Raises Serious Questions On Hygiene And Food Safety

Background of past exam issues

The strict measures come after past irregularities in recruitment exams. The 2021 SI exam was cancelled due to a paper leak. Since then, authorities have increased security to stop cheating, especially through modern gadgets.

Officials said multiple layers of checking were put in place to maintain fairness in the exam.

Social media reactions divided

The incident quickly went viral and triggered strong reactions online.

Many users criticised the measures shown in the viral videos. They called them excessive, humiliating, and unfair, especially for women wearing traditional or religious items. Some questioned why such rules were not clearly explained before the exam.

Scroll to load tweet…

Others pointed out that even after strict checks, paper leaks still happen. A few called the actions unnecessary and poorly planned.

However, some users supported the strictness. They said cheating methods have become advanced, and strong checks are needed. A few argued that candidates should follow the dress code strictly to avoid problems.

There were also sarcastic and humorous comments, showing frustration with the situation.

Also Read: Ahmedabad Tragedy: Ready-Made Dosa Batter Kills 2 Kids, Parents Critical

Debate over security and dignity

The controversy has raised an important question. How can authorities ensure fair exams without affecting the dignity of candidates? Experts say clear guidelines before the exam can help avoid confusion. Proper planning and better communication may reduce such incidents.

At the same time, strict action against cheating remains important to protect honest candidates.

Large number of candidates appeared

The recruitment drive saw a huge response. Around 7,70,049 candidates reportedly applied for 1,015 Sub-Inspector posts. The exam was held on April 5 and 6, 2026. It was conducted in two shifts each day.

A total of 1,174 exam centres were set up across 41 cities in 26 districts of Rajasthan.