Rajasthan's Health Minister has ordered a probe after five women at Bikaner's PBM Hospital suffered kidney complications following childbirth. A team from Jodhpur is investigating the cases, which include both normal and C-section deliveries.

Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar on Tuesday said that a team from Jodhpur is en route to investigate the cases of five women suffering from kidney-related complications after childbirth at Bikaner's PBM Hospital.

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Health Minister Orders Probe

Speaking with ANI, Rajasthan Health Minister assured that the medical team will do a thorough investigation into the cases and will collect the medicine samples and analyse them. Gajendra Singh Khimsar clarified that this case is different from the deaths of five women in Kota after C-section deliveries. He said that, unlike Kota, women who have gone through normal deliveries also suffer from complications. Five maternal deaths occurred in Kota, Rajasthan, following severe post-operative complications from Caesarean section (C-section) deliveries performed in early May 2026.

"I expect to receive detailed information regarding admission times, symptoms, blood pressure readings, and test reports. A team from Jodhpur is en route to conduct an investigation. We will collect and test samples of the medicines," he told ANI.

"They (women) came at different times, and the symptoms are also different. This case is very different from Kota; there were cesarean deliveries, but here normal deliveries also took place," he added.

Medical Details Examined

Principal Secretary, Medical & Health Department, Rajasthan, Gayatri Rathore, said that the department is examining whether the women have suffered from Postpartum Haemorrhage or subsequent multi-organ failure. The department has instructed the hospital to ensure that all the patients receive proper treatment.

"Regarding the recent news update about the deteriorating health of some women who had just given birth in Bikaner, we have discussed the matter in detail with the Principal and the treating doctors there. While the news reported that 5 women had taken a turn for the worse, we have gathered details, and comprehensive reports are currently coming in," she said.

"We are examining the details of each patient, such as whether they suffered from Postpartum Haemorrhage or subsequent multi-organ failure and have instructed the team there to ensure that all admitted patients receive proper care and treatment...when a patient is already anemic and experiences heavy bleeding, it can adversely affect liver and kidney function, potentially pushing the patient into shock or a critical condition...all patients remain under observation," she added.

Gayatri Rathore said that the first case came on May 15, and the patient was six months pregnant, which put her at high risk. She pointed out that every case has a separate history.

No Evidence Linking Drugs to Incidents

Commissioner, Food Safety & Drug Controller, Rajasthan, T. Shubhamangala said that there is no evidence linking the drugs to the incidents. She said that the teams are testing all the medicines involved, regardless of whether the cases appear related or unrelated.

She further added, "It is not an uncommon pregnancy complication - renal failure is one of the potential complications. However, the situation in Bikaner is completely different. The incident there involved postpartum haemorrhage."

An investigation into the matter is being conducted by the hospital administration and Sardar Patel Medical College. (ANI)