Supreme Court has ruled that calling someone 'bastard' is offensive but not obscene, as it lacks a sexual element. Court set aside convictions for obscene language from 2014 Tamil Nadu family dispute. It upheld culpable homicide charges after a man died from a head injury during the same fight, separating vulgar speech from criminal violence.

In an important ruling, the Supreme Court of India has said that using an abusive word like “bastard” may be offensive, but it is not a crime of obscenity under the Indian Penal Code. At the same time, the court made it clear that serious crimes cannot be ignored. It upheld the conviction for culpable homicide in the same case, where a man died after being hit during a family dispute, according to a report by Bar and Bench.

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This judgment helps explain what counts as 'obscene' under the law and what does not.

What the case was about

The case came from a violent family dispute in Tamil Nadu in 2014. The fight was over a long-standing boundary issue between close relatives. On September 20, 2014, an argument broke out when one side tried to fence the disputed land. During the heated exchange, abusive words were used.

The situation quickly turned violent. One of the accused allegedly struck a man on the head with a wooden log. The injury proved fatal. Because of this, the case involved both abusive language and a serious physical attack.

Earlier court decisions

The trial court had found the accused guilty of several offences. These included culpable homicide and using obscene language in public under Section 294(b) of the IPC. Later, the Madras High Court in 2019 upheld these convictions. The High Court agreed that the abusive word used during the fight amounted to obscenity under the law.

However, the accused challenged this decision in the Supreme Court. They argued that the word used, though abusive, did not meet the legal definition of obscenity.

What the Supreme Court said

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra carefully examined the case. The court ruled that simply using the word “bastard” does not make it an offence under Section 294(b) IPC.

The judges explained that for something to be called obscene, it must have a sexual or 'prurient' element. In simple terms, it should be capable of creating sexual thoughts or feelings.

The court said the word used in this case did not meet that test. It may be rude or offensive, but it does not have a sexual meaning.

Because of this, the Supreme Court set aside the conviction for obscene utterances.

Difference between vulgarity and obscenity

A key part of the judgment was the clear difference between vulgar language and obscenity.

The court said that many words used in anger today are unpleasant and disrespectful. However, that alone does not make them criminal.

According to the judges, obscenity is linked to sexual content or ideas. Words that simply insult or shock someone are not enough to fall under this category.

The court also noted that such language is commonly used in heated arguments in modern times. That does not make it acceptable, but it does affect how the law views it.

Legal meaning of obscenity explained

The judges pointed out that the IPC does not clearly define the word “obscene”. To explain it, they referred to Section 292 of the law.

Under that section, something is considered obscene if it appeals to “prurient interest”. This means it must have the ability to create sexual desire or thoughts.

The court also relied on an earlier case, Apoorva Arora v State, to support its view. That judgment had already clarified that vulgar or rude language alone is not enough to be called obscene.

In simple terms, the Supreme Court said:

Not all bad words are crimes Only words with sexual meaning can be punished as obscenity Culpable homicide conviction remains

While giving relief on the obscenity charge, the court did not reduce the seriousness of the violent act. The judges upheld the conviction for culpable homicide. They confirmed that the fatal attack during the dispute was a serious offence and deserved punishment.

This shows that the court treated the two issues separately, the language and violence.

This judgment is important because it gives clear guidance on how to interpret Section 294 of the IPC. It prevents misuse of the law in cases where people are charged for using abusive words that are not sexual in nature. At the same time, it ensures that serious crimes like violence are punished properly.

Legal experts say the ruling will help courts across India handle similar cases more consistently. It also protects free speech to some extent, while still keeping limits where necessary.

The Supreme Court’s decision draws a strong and practical line in criminal law. It says that while abusive language is wrong and hurtful, it is not always a crime of obscenity.

However, when words turn into violence, the law acts firmly. In this case, the court balanced both aspects carefully, removing an incorrect conviction while keeping the punishment for a serious crime intact.