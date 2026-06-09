Himachal Pradesh Congress expelled former VP Neeraj Bharti for six years over social media posts criticising CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the party. The disciplinary committee called it indiscipline and warned against airing grievances publicly.

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee's disciplinary committee on Tuesday expelled former Chief Parliamentary Secretary and party vice-president Neeraj Bharti from the party for six years over his recent social media posts targeting Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, senior party leaders and the state government.

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The decision was taken unanimously during the first meeting of the disciplinary committee, chaired by former state Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore. The meeting was attended by Industry Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, MLAs Hardeep Singh Bawa, Ashish Butail, Anuradha Rana and Bhawani Singh Pathania, who joined virtually, along with AICC Secretary (Organisation) Vinod Zinta and other committee members.

'Strict View of Indiscipline'

Addressing the media after the meeting, Kuldeep Singh Rathore said the committee had resolved to take a strict view of indiscipline within the party. "Our disciplinary committee held its first meeting today. Since this was the committee's first meeting, we laid down certain standards for the future. It has been observed for some time that individuals associated with the party have been making comments in the media and on social media against fellow party members, the government and the organisation. Such acts amount to indiscipline," Rathore said.

He said the committee had also issued a warning to party leaders and workers against airing grievances in public. "If anyone has any complaint or difference of opinion, it should be brought before the District Congress Committee, the Pradesh Congress Committee or the disciplinary committee. No office-bearer or party member should make public comments against fellow members or the party. Such actions will be treated as indiscipline," he said.

Rathore added that the party constitution provided for strict action against anyone attempting to harm the organisation. "Regardless of the position held by an individual, action will be taken against anyone who directly or indirectly tries to damage the party's interests," he said.

Action Over Social Media Posts

Referring specifically to Bharti's recent social media activity, Rathore said the disciplinary committee unanimously decided to expel him from the party for six years. The action comes after Bharti made a series of social media posts containing allegations of corruption against Chief Minister Sukhu and remarks critical of the state government and senior Congress leaders.

The Congress leadership said the decision reflected the party's commitment to organisational discipline and unity and sent a clear message that public attacks on the party and its leadership would not be tolerated. (ANI)