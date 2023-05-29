Madhya Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi confident of winning 150 seats as Congress secures 136 in Karnataka

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In the recently-held Karnataka elections, the Congress bagged 136 seats off 224 while the BJP and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19, respectively.

    First Published May 29, 2023, 2:49 PM IST

    After Karnataka win, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday (May 29) exuberated confidence that his party will get more than 150 seats in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, that is all set to be held later this year. 

    "We had a detailed meeting right now and our internal assessment says that since we got 136 seats in Karnataka, we are now going to get 150 seats in Madhya Pradesh," said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

    In the recently-held Karnataka elections, the Congress bagged 135 seats off 224 while the BJP and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19, respectively.

    There was some disgruntlement within the Congress after the Cabinet expansion with several MLAs, who held aspirations of becoming ministers but missed out, having to be pacified by party leaders.

    According to reports, protests broke out in as many as eight districts in the state including Haveri, Hassan and Kodagu, where the representatives of the constituencies did not get a berth in the Cabinet.

    Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that there were certain parameters according to which first-time MLAs from the party are not inducted into the Cabinet.

    "We didn't make the first-time MLAs ministers," Siddaramaiah had said.

    Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar consoled the disgruntled legislators, telling them not to lose hope as they had scope in the future.

    meanwhile, assembly elections will be held in five states -- Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram -- later this year, setting the stage the crucial general elections.

    Mizoram legislative assembly ends on December 17. Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh legislative assemblies end on January 3 and January 6, 2024, respectively. The tenures of the Rajasthan and Telangana assemblies will come to an end on January 14 and January 16, 2024.

