    'Grandpa not made a minister': Karnataka Congress leader's granddaughter writes to Rahul Gandhi

    The supporters of Jayachandra staged a protest outside CM Siddaramaiah's house alleging that a "grave injustice" has been meted out to the Kunchitiga community as no representation was given to them.

    First Published May 29, 2023, 1:23 PM IST

    Karnataka Congress leader TB Jayachandra's 7-year-old granddaughter has written a letter to former party MP Rahul Gandhi, asking him to make his grandfather a minister. Aarna Sandeep, Jayachandra's granddaughter wrote to the former Congress chief after her grandfather was not inducted in the recent expansion of Karnataka Cabinet.

    In her letter, the 7-year-old wrote, "Dear Rahul Gandhi, I am TB Jayachandra's granddaughter. I am sad that my grandfather did not become a minister. I want him to become minister because he is kind, capable and hardworking person."

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expanded the Cabinet on Saturday (May 27) in which senior Congress leader TB Jayachandra was not included in the list of cabinet ministers.

    The supporters of Jayachandra staged a protest outside CM Siddaramaiah's house alleging that a "grave injustice" has been meted out to the Kunchitiga community as no representation was given to them. A disgruntled Jayachandra said he would meet the party high command and seek justice.

    Apart from Jayachandra, several senior legislators were denied a ministerial position in the 34-member Cabinet of the Siddaramaiah government. This led to a protest outside Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru.

    Dejected supporters of the legislators who could not make it to the Cabinet raised slogans outside the Governor's residence where the ministers took oath.

    Last Updated May 29, 2023, 1:23 PM IST
