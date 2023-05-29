CBI files corruption case against Rolls Royce India, top executives; check details

According to reports, the CBI has registered a case against Rolls Royce India Pvt Ltd; Tim Jones, Director, Rolls Royce India Pvt Ltd; and one Sudhir Chaudhary and Bhanu Chaudhary and other unknown public servants.

In a recent development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a corruption case against Rolls Royce and its executives in procurement of trainer Hawk Aircraft.

Reports stated that the case is related to cheating the Government of India in the matter of procurement of Hawk Aircraft from Rolls Royce plc, UK and its associate group companies, including M/s Rolls Royce Turbomeca Limited.

The CBI stated that unknown public servants abused their official positions as public servants and approved and procured a total number of 24 Hawk 115 Advance Jet Trainer (AJT) aircraft for GBP 734.21 million, besides permitting licence manufacturing of 42 additional aircraft by M/s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) against materials supplied by the said manufacturer for an additional amount of USD 308.247 million for the said 42 License Manufactured aircraft and USD 7.5 million towards Manufacturer's Licence Fee, in lieu of huge bribes, commissions and kickbacks paid by the said manufacturer and its officers to intermediaries.

